Grandfather of Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Killed in Hit-and-Run

Police believe Henry Dale Moss Sr. was walking home after his car got a flat tire when he was struck and killed by a car that left the scene

By
Published on November 3, 2022 07:06 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=102062366619670&set=pb.100004477204687.-2207520000. Henry Moss
Photo: FaceBook

Weeks after a 20-month-old boy went missing in Georgia, his grandfather was killed in a hit-and-run.

Henry Dale Moss Sr. died on Wednesday morning after being hit by a car, Burke County Sheriff's Office Captain Jimmy Wyldes confirms to PEOPLE.

The Georgia State Patrol, who is investigating the case, also confirms with PEOPLE that Moss "succumbed to injuries on-scene" and his family was informed.

Moss' body was recovered from the side of Highway 23 in Burke County at 7:20 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Wyldes said, per NBC News.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the male was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle," he added, according to the outlet.

Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Never Be Found Say Authorities As Search Enters Fourth Week
Quinton Simon. Chatham County Police Department

Authorities said it appears Dale, who was affectionately known as "Bubba", was hit sometime after 5:30 a.m, news station WRDW reported.

It is believed he was hit while walking home after his car got a flat tire, according to Fox3 Now.

The incident comes as authorities and loved ones search for Moss' grandson Quinton Simon, who has been missing since last month.

Moss' niece, Kaylyn Clifton, mourned both tragedies on Facebook.

"To say that my family has been through it in the past month would be an understatement," she began. "So much heartbreak and sadness."

She continued, "So, let me start off by saying please pray for Bubba & Nicole. Losing baby Quinton, their mom (Brandy), and now their dad (Uncle Henry) all within a month is a lot for one person to handle and I'd never let them handle it alone.

"This morning my uncle was struck by a vehicle. The person did not stop."

Quinton Simons missing toddler
Quinton Simon. Chatham County Police Department

She went on to salute Moss as "one of a kind," recalling how "he and my daddy were two peas in a pod."

She opened up about the last time she saw her uncle alive, writing in part, "Uncle Henry has been there for me all my life, and just Saturday he kissed me on the head, gave me a hug, asked me about the baby, and I went out to eat with him + the family at Mexican. I'm SO glad I did."

On Oct. 5, Quinton went missing from a playpen inside his Savanah, Georgia home. His parents said they realized Quinton was gone at 6 a.m. that day and reported him missing.

While four weeks have gone by, and the Chatham County Police Department and others have been digging through "thousands of tons of garbage" in a landfill, authorities put out a statement Wednesday saying that it is possible he may not be found.

RELATED VIDEO: Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Not Be Found Despite 'Grueling' Landfill Search, Say Police

"We knew going into this landfill search, the odds of recovering Quinton's remains were low," the department wrote on Facebook and Twitter. "Most landfill searches do not end in a recovery due to many factors including volume of trash to search and compression of the debris, however, we stay focused."

The police added that the boy's mother, Leilani Simon, 22, remains the prime suspect, stating that "everything still points" to his remains being recovered in the landfill. No charges have been filed against Leilani.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In an Oct. 25 interview with local station WTOC-TV, Simon said that she wanted her son to be recovered "happy and alive."

"We want him back in our arms, holding us. That's what we want," she added.

"We're just hoping that he's in somebody's house and they're feeding him and maybe they wanted a baby or couldn't have a baby," she told the station. "Maybe they thought they were his savior. That's our best hope at this point."

Related Articles
Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Never Be Found Say Authorities As Search Enters Fourth Week
Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Not Be Found Despite 'Grueling' Landfill Search, Say Police
Quinton Simons missing toddler
Mom of Missing Quinton Simon Hopes He's Found 'Happy and Alive' Despite Being 'Prime Suspect' in Presumed Death
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley speaks to reporters as he stands in front of a large photo of missing toddler Quinton Simon at a police operations center being used in the search for the boy's remains just outside Savannah, Ga., . Quinton was reported missing from his home Oct. 5, 2022, by his mother Missing Toddler-Georgia, Savannah, United States - 18 Oct 2022
Police Search for Missing Toddler Quinton Simon's Remains in Georgia Landfill: 'We Want Justice'
Quinton Simons missing toddler
Police Think Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead, and Mother Is 'Prime Suspect'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/bm745r-tyler-phillips?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer Tyler
13-Year-Old Boy Killed in Hit-and-Run After Pushing Sister Out of the Way: 'He Saved My Life'
Quinton Simons missing toddler
Ga. Toddler Last Seen Wearing Sesame Street Shirt Vanished without a Trace Wednesday Morning
Jolissa Fuentes Missing
Calif. Woman, 22, Missing for 2 Months Found Dead After Suffering Car Crash Off Local Cliff
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=486009303543690&set=a.486009276877026 Kent Carter - DMV Real Estate pesntodorSa49 6 e a M 3 s A c2m y l6 t u 2 r gg5h 0 ii gu26lt81 t 2 u3 d : 3 a Y t e 0 ·
Virginia Realtor Killed in 'Targeted' Ambush While Celebrating His Birthday in Turks and Caicos
Matthew Lobos, 17-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run by 2 Cars Outside of LA Party
17-Year-Old High School Senior Killed in Hit-and-Run by 2 Cars Outside of L.A. Party
CHP - Alerts @CHPAlerts AMBER ALERT - San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Los Angeles Counties Last Seen: Sierra Ave., and Valley Blvd., Fontana @FontanaPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1
Murder Fugitive and His Daughter, 15, Killed on California Highway During Shootout with Police
William Wiesman (Blount County)
Alabama Grandfather Charged After 2-Year-Old Dies from Being Left in Hot Car: 'It's Awful'
Annette Adams, Jolissa Fuentes
Volunteer Divers Who Helped Find Kiely Rodni's Remains Plan to Search for 2 More Missing Women in California
Freddy Perez
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
Kaylee Birdzell
Missing Oregon Woman's Body Found in Landfill, Then Her Boyfriend Was Charged
Nicki Minaj and father
Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj's Dad in a Hit-and-Run Is Sentenced to One Year in Jail
Jacob Martinez and Christina Bird
Friends, 11 and 12, Killed in Hit and Run While Riding Their ATV: 'They Did Not Deserve This'