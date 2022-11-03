Grandfather of Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Killed in Hit-and-Run

Weeks after a 20-month-old boy went missing in Georgia, his grandfather was killed in a hit-and-run.

Henry Dale Moss Sr. died on Wednesday morning after being hit by a car, Burke County Sheriff's Office Captain Jimmy Wyldes confirms to PEOPLE.

The Georgia State Patrol, who is investigating the case, also confirms with PEOPLE that Moss "succumbed to injuries on-scene" and his family was informed.

Moss' body was recovered from the side of Highway 23 in Burke County at 7:20 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Wyldes said, per NBC News.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the male was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle," he added, according to the outlet.

Quinton Simon. Chatham County Police Department

Authorities said it appears Dale, who was affectionately known as "Bubba", was hit sometime after 5:30 a.m, news station WRDW reported.

It is believed he was hit while walking home after his car got a flat tire, according to Fox3 Now.

The incident comes as authorities and loved ones search for Moss' grandson Quinton Simon, who has been missing since last month.

Moss' niece, Kaylyn Clifton, mourned both tragedies on Facebook.

"To say that my family has been through it in the past month would be an understatement," she began. "So much heartbreak and sadness."

She continued, "So, let me start off by saying please pray for Bubba & Nicole. Losing baby Quinton, their mom (Brandy), and now their dad (Uncle Henry) all within a month is a lot for one person to handle and I'd never let them handle it alone.

"This morning my uncle was struck by a vehicle. The person did not stop."

Quinton Simon. Chatham County Police Department

She went on to salute Moss as "one of a kind," recalling how "he and my daddy were two peas in a pod."

She opened up about the last time she saw her uncle alive, writing in part, "Uncle Henry has been there for me all my life, and just Saturday he kissed me on the head, gave me a hug, asked me about the baby, and I went out to eat with him + the family at Mexican. I'm SO glad I did."

On Oct. 5, Quinton went missing from a playpen inside his Savanah, Georgia home. His parents said they realized Quinton was gone at 6 a.m. that day and reported him missing.

While four weeks have gone by, and the Chatham County Police Department and others have been digging through "thousands of tons of garbage" in a landfill, authorities put out a statement Wednesday saying that it is possible he may not be found.

RELATED VIDEO: Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Not Be Found Despite 'Grueling' Landfill Search, Say Police

"We knew going into this landfill search, the odds of recovering Quinton's remains were low," the department wrote on Facebook and Twitter. "Most landfill searches do not end in a recovery due to many factors including volume of trash to search and compression of the debris, however, we stay focused."

The police added that the boy's mother, Leilani Simon, 22, remains the prime suspect, stating that "everything still points" to his remains being recovered in the landfill. No charges have been filed against Leilani.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In an Oct. 25 interview with local station WTOC-TV, Simon said that she wanted her son to be recovered "happy and alive."

"We want him back in our arms, holding us. That's what we want," she added.

"We're just hoping that he's in somebody's house and they're feeding him and maybe they wanted a baby or couldn't have a baby," she told the station. "Maybe they thought they were his savior. That's our best hope at this point."