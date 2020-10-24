Robert Ketner was taken off life support on Wednesday after he was attacked outside of the coffee shop, according to his family

Grandfather Dies 3 Days After He Was Punched During an Argument at His Local Starbucks

A 69-year-old man is dead following what authorities say was a confrontation that turned physical outside of a Starbucks in Rocklin, California.

Robert Ketner was taken off life support on Wednesday after three days after he was injured during an argument outside of the coffee shop, according to his family.

The Rocklin Police Department said in a crime report that the incident occurred around mid-day on Sunday in the parking lot of Starbucks and "as a result of the physical confrontation, one male sustained serious injuries."

"The victim was punched and he fell to the ground sustaining an injury to his head and he never regained consciousness," Rocklin Detective Zack Lewis told CBS13.

Ketner's family said the fight began over loud music playing in the area.

"He was kind of sitting outside, drinking his latte when the vehicle of some sort came by," a family member, who did not want to be identified, told KTXL. "It was like really loud music; people were complaining about it. So, he pointed out, like, which car it was and asked them to turn their music down."

In his obituary, Ketner was described as an "avid motorcycle rider" who "enjoyed being a grandfather & great-grandfather."

"Whatever the argument was, no one deserves to lose their life," Lewis told KTXL. "So, it’s a sad thing that we have to experience this."

The Citrus Heights resident also "loved telling funny stories & hanging around with friends," according to the tribute.

River Baumann, 20, was initially arrested in connection to the incident. After he was released on bail, Baumann was rearrested on Wednesday on one charge of voluntary manslaughter, according to online jail records.

His current bail is currently set at $250,000. Baumann is due in court on Nov. 3.