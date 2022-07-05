Grandfather, 76, Identified as Victim of July 4 Parade Shooting: He 'Saved All Our Lives'
A doting grandfather and dad of eight has been identified as one of the victims of the mass July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.
Nicolas Toledo, 76, suffered three gunshot wounds when a shooter opened fire in the central district of Highland Park on Monday morning, sending hundreds of people running for safety.
"We were all in shock," his granddaughter Xochil Toledo told The New York Times Monday, saying that she thought the bullets were "part of the parade."
"We realized our grandfather was hit. We saw blood and everything splattered onto us," she added.
Xochil told the Chicago Sun-Times that Nicolas, who had been visiting his family from Mexico, was "happy to be living in the moment" during the Fourth of July parade before the shooting occurred.
"He was the one who saved all of our lives," she added about the fact her grandfather took three bullets aimed at the family. "It would have gone to me, my boyfriend, or my cousins."
Another of Nicolas' granddaughters, Kimberly Rangel, told CBS News Chicago that the family is "all feeling pretty numb" from his tragic death. "We're all pretty broken inside," she added.
"Hold your family tight while you can, while you still have them," Rangel continued. "We didn't expect this to happen so close to home and it did. And it's not just my family affected. There are so many other families affected by this and I just hope everyone hold your family tight tonight."
According to the New York Times, Nicolas' son and Xochil's boyfriend were also struck during the shooting but survived with non-life-threatening injuries.
A GoFundMe has since been established in Nicolas' name. In it, Xochil writes, "We ask you please keep our family and all the families of this horrible tragic in your prayers and stay strong as a community."
At least 24 people were injured and six were killed after a shooter opened fire in the central district of Highland Park on Monday morning, officials said Monday.
Robert E. Crimo, III, 22, was taken into custody near Lake Forest later in the day after being stopped by a North Chicago officer who attempted to initiate a traffic spot, authorities said during a brief news conference Monday evening.
Crimo, who goes by "Bobby," had been identified earlier in the day by authorities as a "person of interest" in the investigation. During their evening news conference on Monday, police referred to him under the same categorization though Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli later said, "calling somebody a suspect or person of interest, it's really synonymous."
"This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened and the investigation will continue," Covelli added. "Charges have not been approved yet at this time and we are a long way from that."
Police have requested that anyone with footage of the area before, during, or after the incident contacts them. The FBI is collecting information as well via 1-800-CALL-FBI or on their official website.