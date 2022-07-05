"We're all pretty broken inside," Kimberly Rangel told CBS News about the death of her grandfather Nicolas Toledo, who was killed in the Illinois parade shooting

Grandfather, 76, Identified as Victim of July 4 Parade Shooting: He 'Saved All Our Lives'

A doting grandfather and dad of eight has been identified as one of the victims of the mass July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

Nicolas Toledo, 76, suffered three gunshot wounds when a shooter opened fire in the central district of Highland Park on Monday morning, sending hundreds of people running for safety.

"We were all in shock," his granddaughter Xochil Toledo told The New York Times Monday, saying that she thought the bullets were "part of the parade."

"We realized our grandfather was hit. We saw blood and everything splattered onto us," she added.

Xochil told the Chicago Sun-Times that Nicolas, who had been visiting his family from Mexico, was "happy to be living in the moment" during the Fourth of July parade before the shooting occurred.

"He was the one who saved all of our lives," she added about the fact her grandfather took three bullets aimed at the family. "It would have gone to me, my boyfriend, or my cousins."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022 Aftermath of parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4, 2022 | Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Another of Nicolas' granddaughters, Kimberly Rangel, told CBS News Chicago that the family is "all feeling pretty numb" from his tragic death. "We're all pretty broken inside," she added.

"Hold your family tight while you can, while you still have them," Rangel continued. "We didn't expect this to happen so close to home and it did. And it's not just my family affected. There are so many other families affected by this and I just hope everyone hold your family tight tonight."

According to the New York Times, Nicolas' son and Xochil's boyfriend were also struck during the shooting but survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe has since been established in Nicolas' name. In it, Xochil writes, "We ask you please keep our family and all the families of this horrible tragic in your prayers and stay strong as a community."

At least 24 people were injured and six were killed after a shooter opened fire in the central district of Highland Park on Monday morning, officials said Monday.

Robert E. Crimo, III, 22, was taken into custody near Lake Forest later in the day after being stopped by a North Chicago officer who attempted to initiate a traffic spot, authorities said during a brief news conference Monday evening.

Crimo, who goes by "Bobby," had been identified earlier in the day by authorities as a "person of interest" in the investigation. During their evening news conference on Monday, police referred to him under the same categorization though Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli later said, "calling somebody a suspect or person of interest, it's really synonymous."

"This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened and the investigation will continue," Covelli added. "Charges have not been approved yet at this time and we are a long way from that."