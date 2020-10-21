On Wednesday, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly -- the Louisville officer shot by Taylor's boyfriend in the March incident -- also spoke out on Good Morning America

Grand Juror in Breonna Taylor Case Speaks Out, Says Homicide Charges Were Never Presented to Jury

One of the grand jurors who heard evidence in the Breonna Taylor probe is speaking out, releasing a statement Tuesday alleging that the grand jury was never asked to consider murder charges against the Louisville police officers.

Additionally, "Grand Juror #1" alleges the grand jury did not agree that Taylor's fatal shooting was justified.

The anonymous juror, who is represented by lawyer Kevin Glogower, claims the only charge presented to the panel during court proceedings last month was wanton endangerment.

"Questions were asked about the additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be none, because the prosecutors didn't feel they could make them stick," reads the statement, adding that the state's homicide laws were never explained, despite the panel's asking for an explanation.

"The grand jury didn't agree that certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case," the statement adds.

The grand juror also alleges self-defense and justification laws were not explained to the group.

None of the police officers involved in the March 13 shooting incident at Taylor's Louisville apartment were charged with her death, but one of the three involved officers was indicted for wanton endangerment, for allegedly firing bullets that risked injury to persons in an adjacent apartment, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

Cameron said the grand jury had determined nothing proved the former detective, Brett Hankison, fired the shot that killed Taylor, a 26-year-old aspiring nurse who had been working as an emergency room technician.

Cameron contends another officer, detective Miles Cosgrove, fired that bullet. Cosgrove has not been charged.

Additionally, Cameron last month called the use of force in this case justified.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who was at her home at the time, fired at officers as they breached the apartment door.

The officers had secured a "no-knock" search warrant, allowing them to enter without warning, though the officers later claimed they had yelled out to alert their arrival before entering.

Walker has said he thought it was a break-in, and fired a warning shot. The police fired back more than 20 shots, hitting Taylor at least eight times.

Walker was arrested for attempted murder of a police officer, but those charges were dropped on May 22, after the FBI opened an investigation into the probe.

The grand juror's statement comes after Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Annie O'Connell ruled records from the proceedings could be released, allowing panelists to speak openly about the case.

On Wednesday, the officer shot by Walker, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, spoke to ABC News about Breonna's shooting death.

Mattingly insisted police announced themselves before entering the apartment — something Walker maintains never happened.

"I feel for her. I hurt for her mother and for her sisters," Mattingly, a father of four who recently became a grandfather, told Michael Strahan. "It's not just a passing 'Oh, this is part of the job, we did it and move on.' It's not like that. I mean Breonna Taylor is now attached to me for the rest of my life. And that's not again, 'Woe is me.' That's me feeling for them. That's me having a heart and a soul, going as a parent, 'How do you move on?' I don't know. I don't want to experience it."

Mattingly, who is white, insists Taylor's death had nothing to do with her race.