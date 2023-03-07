'Granby Girl' Shot Dead in 1978 Killing Identified by DNA: 'It's Satisfying to Finally Know'

Authorities in Massachusetts have identified the tragic victim of an unsolved 1978 homicide case.

Patricia Ann Tucker was 28 when she was shot in the head and died in the woods outside Granby, Mass., a press release from the Northwestern District Attorney obtained by PEOPLE revealed Monday.

Her remains were initially found in November 1978, though the Chief Medical Examiner at the time estimated she had been dead since the previous June. Tucker's death was ruled a homicide, but her identity remained undiscovered for over 40 years.

It wasn't until about two years ago, the press release said, that authorities in Mass. began working with a Texas-based private forensic laboratory called Othram, which was able to analyze Tucker's DNA profile. Using forensic genetic genealogy, a female relative living in Maryland was identified.

After contacting the relative, police were led to Tucker's son, Matthew Dale, who was aged 5 when his mother disappeared. When compared, Dale and Tucker's DNA was a 100% parent-child match.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Dale thanked investigators for "never giving up" on his mother.

"First, I would like to say thank you to everyone in trying to identify my mother and wrapping your arms around her, especially the community of Granby. Thank you for never giving up on her," said Dale. "At least I have some answers now after 44 years. It's a lot to process, but hopefully, closure can begin now. Thank you again."

"Unsolved cases sometimes seem to go cold, but investigators never give up," Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan added in the police release. "The Massachusetts State Police, Granby Police and Northwestern District Attorney's staff worked collaboratively for years to achieve this breakthrough in the investigation, and — most importantly — provide some answers to the victim's family."

Now that Tucker's identity has been verified, an investigation to determine the cause and culprit of her death will be the authorities' next move.

According to police, one "person of interest" in the murder is Tucker's husband at the time, Gerald Coleman. The two had gotten married in 1977 in Middletown, Connecticut and were living in East Hampton, Conn. at the time of her death. Coleman never reported his wife missing.

Dale told police that Coleman had dropped him off at an acquaintance's house in August 1978, and he never saw his mother or heard from Coleman again, ABC reported. First Assistant District Attorney Steven E. Gagne said that authorities believed Tucker was killed shortly after Dale was dropped off by her husband.

Despite the possibility of Coleman's involvement, however, the questions around Tucker's death may remain unanswered, as he died in state prison in 1996.

"While it's satisfying to finally know who 'Granby Girl' actually was, the investigation won't stop until we identify her killer and bring the family an additional measure of closure and justice," Gagne said Monday. "This investigation has spanned decades, and will continue until each and every possible lead is explored."