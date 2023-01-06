Grammy Winner Mark Capps Shot Dead by Police After He Allegedly Held His Wife and Stepdaughter Hostage

A Grammy-winning recording engineer is dead after being shot by police who were investigating claims he kidnapped his wife and stepdaughter and held them at gunpoint.

Mark J. Capps, 54, allegedly held a gun at police who responded to the kidnapping incident, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department public affairs director Don Aaron said in a "critical incident briefing."

Per Aaron, SWAT officers went to the home on Summit Run Pl. to execute a warrant against Capps for two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault "for holding his 60-year-old wife and his 23-year-old stepdaughter in the home at gunpoint during the night."

Aaron said the mother and daughter told police that Capps had woken them up holding a gun at them at 3 a.m. They alleged he put them in the living room "at gunpoint and refused to allow them to leave."

They claimed Capps continued to aim the gun at them and began threatening that if they tried to call anyone, he would shoot and kill them along with "any police that showed up at the house," said Aaron.

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP

The two victims said, per the public affairs director, that they managed to escape after Capps fell asleep. They fled the home and drove to the local Hermitage police station. Authorities later issued an arrest warrant just before 2 p.m. and informed SWAT about the incident "due to Capps having access to guns and his violent actions overnight," said Aaron.

Once at the scene, SWAT members were able to approach the home without Capps knowing; however, he then "opened the front door" holding a pistol.

Kendall Coon, a 14-year SWAT officer, told Capps to put up his hands.

"Officer Coon deemed that Capps movements posed an immediate imminent threat and fired," Aaron continued.

Bodycam footage shows officers at the door yelling at Capps, "Show me your hands!" Shots are then fired at the glass door, and the officers enter the home.

Aaron confirmed that Capps died moments later, before a photo of the pistol that Capps had was shown.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the MNPD are investigating the case, said Aaron. He noted that the investigation has just begun and "will take time to complete." The TBI and the Davidson County District Attorney's Office are also investigating, and the MNPD is looking into the officers' actions to make sure they "meet the high standards expected of our officers."

The MPND did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

During his career, Capps worked with artists like Olivia Newton-John, The Chicks, Big & Rich, and Barry Manilow, per Billboard. His late father, Jimmy Capps, was the lead guitarist for the Grand Ole Opry's house band. Along with Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra, Capps won four Grammy Awards for best polka album every year between 2006 and 2009.

Two days before his death, Capps suggested on his social media that his brother had died, Variety reported.