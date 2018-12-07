Prominent Musician Is Accused of Forcing His Student into Sexual Servitude with Promise of Fame

A prominent drummer and composer who teaches music in North Carolina is accused of forcing an adult student into sexual servitude — and filming and then sharing their sex acts.

Sixty-year-old Ivan Hampden Jr. was arrested at his Clayton home Thursday and charged with five counts of sexual servitude and seven counts of disseminating obscene images, Clayton police announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Hampden, who has worked with R&B artist Luther Vandross, owns and operates the Hamptown Music Institute, local stations ABC11 and WRAL as well as the Winston-Salem Journal report.

The now 58-year-old woman started taking singing lessons from Hampend in 2014, police say. During those lessons, Hampden would allegedly tie her up in the back room of his school, Police Chief Blair Myhand tells PEOPLE.

“He promised her something of value … in exchange for the sex, and that was that he would provide her music and songs into the music industry and therefore she would become famous,” says Myhand.

According to a town spokesperson, Hampden told town officials that he was recognized for his participation on two Grammy Award-winning recordings. But a spokesperson for the Grammy Awards tells PEOPLE Hampden has no association to any Grammy Awards.

He would allegedly film various sex acts of him with the alleged victim and send some recordings to her electronically, police say.

The alleged victim stopped taking lessons in August. When she revealed the alleged abuse to a family member, the relative helped her come forward to police.

Authorities recovered hard drives and additional evidence during two related search warrants supporting the alleged victim’s claims.

Hampden is being held on a $200,000 bond in the Johnston County Detention Center in Smithfield. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.