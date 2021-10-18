Grambling State University Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

The shooting occurred during one of the university’s homecoming events and Louisiana State Police are still searching for suspects

A shooting at Grambling State University has left one person dead and seven others injured.

On Sunday, around 1:30 a.m., Grambling State University Police Department called on the help of Louisiana State Police after a gunman opened fire on campus, shooting eight people, LSPD announced in a press release. The horrifying incident took place during a homecoming event at the McCall Dining Center, the university revealed in a statement on Twitter.

According to police, one victim was pronounced dead and seven others, including one Grambling State student, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Afterwards, Grambling asked its community to be "unified" to comfort one another after the campus was cleared for normal operations following the shooting. All other homecoming events on Oct. 17 were canceled, and classes on Oct. 18 have been suspended.

Additionally, the university announced a 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division. At this time, it is not clear if police have a suspect.

"LSP is requesting assistance in locating a suspect or suspects in this shooting. Any information, even the smallest detail, could be of value in this investigation," Louisiana State Police said in a release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department.

A spokesperson for Grambling State University did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

University President Rick Gallot said during a press conference Sunday that officials are working together to ensure student safety following the second shooting at the school within a week.