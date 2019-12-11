Image zoom Curtiss Tolefree Wildcats-Washington Middle School/ Facebook

An Illinois elementary school principal is facing criminal charges in Wisconsin, where authorities allege he repeatedly sexually abused a teenager more than a decade ago.

Online court records confirm Beulah Park Elementary School Principal Curtiss Tolefree, 42, was charged by Wisconsin investigators with three counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and two counts of exposing genitals to a child.

Local reports indicate Beulah Park Elementary School immediately placed Tolefree on administrative leave once the charges came to light.

The allegations date back to 2008, when he was working in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Kenosha News, citing the criminal complaint against Tolefree, reports an unnamed woman came forward in late 2018 with allegations the educator began abusing her when she was a 17-year-old junior at Bradford High School.

The sexual relationship allegedly continued in 2009, when Tolefree was dean of students at the high school.

According to the Kenosha News, the complainant told detectives that, because of her behavior, she was often sent to Tolefree’s office as a student.

The woman told police she had sex with Tolefree in his office in the fall of 2008. She alleged the two had sex almost daily over the course of her junior year.

The complaint states that Tolefree allegedly called the girl out of class on occasion, so they could have sex in his office.

Other sexual encounters occurred outside of school, with the pair allegedly meeting for sex at his home and in hotel rooms.

The woman allegedly told police she began seeing someone else in early 2010, inciting Tolefree’s jealousy.

Tolefree allegedly told her “she should be focusing on school and should not be getting into a relationship with someone.” She replied by telling him “that what the defendant and she had been doing was wrong,” the paper quotes from the complaint.

In a letter to parents, obtained by WGN-TV, Zion School District 6 Superintendent Dr. Keely Roberts said officials in Illinois became aware of the allegations on December 9.

“There is no indication whatsoever that the alleged criminal conduct involves District 6 or its students,” reads the letter. “Immediately upon learning of the charges, Mr. Tolefree was placed on administrative leave.”

The Kenosha News reports, citing school district documents, that, in 2018, Tolefree was accused of having inappropriate sexual relationships with at least two staffers at a middle school in Wisconsin, where he was the principal.

It was unclear Wednesday if Tolefree had entered pleas to the charges, or had a lawyer who could comment on the allegations.

Efforts to reach Tolefree for comment were unsuccessful.