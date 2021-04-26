6-Year-Old Ind. Girl Is Found Slain in Woods, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Boy

A 14-year-old Indiana boy is accused of murdering a 6-year-old girl who was found dead in the woods.

On March 12, Grace Ross was reported missing by her family in New Carlisle, Ind. Two hours later, her body was discovered in a wooded area nearby. She had been strangled to death.

According to newly-released court documents, that same day, investigators took a 14-year-old boy into custody after his mother brought him to police, the South Bend Tribune reports.

While the boy's attorneys requested details of the case to remain sealed, on Wednesday, a judge ruled that some of the court proceedings and details would become public.

The boy allegedly told investigators from the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit that Grace has followed him into the wooded area before he lost track of her. He then allegedly claimed a "shadowy man was controlling him" and made him strangle Grace with his hands, WNDU reports.

He allegedly said when he felt Grace's soul or spirit leave her body he knew she was dead, police said.

He then allegedly confessed to fleeing the woods and going back home, where he took a shower, hid his dirty clothes and changed into clean clothes, police said.

"It's unbelievable what the parents must be going through. Both — parents of both the victim and the and the person who did the horrible deed," neighbor Wendell Chitwood told ABC57.

The boy faces two counts of murder and one count of child molestation. His attorney, Heidi Cintron, could not be reached for comment Monday.