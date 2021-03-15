Investigators have yet to disclose how Grace Ross died

Missing Indiana Girl, 6, Is Found Slain in Woods, and 14-Year-Old Boy Is Arrested

On Friday, two hours after she was reported missing, police recovered the body of a 6-year-old Indiana girl, and subsequently arrested a teenage boy in connection with the case.

WNDU, the South Bend Tribune, and WSBT 22 all report that Grace Ross was found in a wooded area of New Carlisle.

Grace was reported missing on Friday at about 6:30 p.m.

It is unclear how the girl was killed, but officials confirmed a 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody.

Authorities have not announced a charge against the boy.

His name is also being withheld, as he is "progressing through the juvenile system," reports WNDU, citing a press release from investigators.

A motive has not been disclosed.

The Tribune covered a candlelight vigil Sunday evening, organized in Grace's honor. About 200 people attended the event, including Grace's mom.

"Grace was loved by everybody and she was friends with everybody," the grieving mother, Michelle Ross, told the crowd at New Carlisle's Memorial Park. "She would go up to a stranger on the street and be like, 'Hi, I'm Grace and I'm 6.'"

Tara Bush, principal of Olive Elementary School, where Grace was a student, also addressed the group.

"There are not very many times on the first day of school I already know a student because there are so many new faces coming in," said Bush. "But Grace I knew from day one.

"Her smile even showed on her mask," Bush said. "You could tell she was smiling all the time."