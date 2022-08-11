Gord Lewis, Guitarist of Canadian Band Teenage Head, Is Found Slain, and Son Is Suspect

The guitarist of the Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head was killed by his son, police say.

Gordon Lewis, 65, was found dead in his Hamilton apartment Sunday.

"The male had injuries consistent with foul play," Hamilton police said in a press release.

Police said his 41-year-old son, Jonathan Lewis, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The father and son lived in the apartment together, CBC News reported.

"We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis. Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him," the band wrote in a Facebook post Monday. "Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon."

Police learned of the death after a member of the Hamilton Spectator newspaper called 911, the Spectator reported.

According to the Spectator, reporters from different media outlets began receiving emails from email accounts with the name Jonathan Lewis starting Saturday evening.

David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty

The Spectator reported that the emails mentioned Gord's death.

Gord was raised in Hamilton and was the founding guitarist of the 70s rock band.

Gord's brother Brian told CBC News that his brother was "gentle, artistic, musically inspirational, loving and loyal."

The family, he said, was "devastated and conflicted."

"It's the loss of a beloved brother and a very complicated situation," he said, CBS News reported.

It is unclear if Jonathan has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.