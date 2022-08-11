Gord Lewis, Guitarist of Canadian Band Teenage Head, Is Found Slain, and Son Is Suspect

Jonathan Lewis, 41, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder

By Christine Pelisek
Published on August 11, 2022 01:43 PM
teenage head, gord lewis
Photo: Erica Echenberg/Redferns

The guitarist of the Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head was killed by his son, police say.

Gordon Lewis, 65, was found dead in his Hamilton apartment Sunday.

"The male had injuries consistent with foul play," Hamilton police said in a press release.

Police said his 41-year-old son, Jonathan Lewis, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The father and son lived in the apartment together, CBC News reported.

"We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis. Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him," the band wrote in a Facebook post Monday. "Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon."

Police learned of the death after a member of the Hamilton Spectator newspaper called 911, the Spectator reported.

According to the Spectator, reporters from different media outlets began receiving emails from email accounts with the name Jonathan Lewis starting Saturday evening.

teenage head, gord lewis
David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty

The Spectator reported that the emails mentioned Gord's death.

Gord was raised in Hamilton and was the founding guitarist of the 70s rock band.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Gord's brother Brian told CBC News that his brother was "gentle, artistic, musically inspirational, loving and loyal."

The family, he said, was "devastated and conflicted."

"It's the loss of a beloved brother and a very complicated situation," he said, CBS News reported.

It is unclear if Jonathan has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Related Articles
Kaylee Birdzell
Missing Oregon Woman's Body Found in Landfill, Then Her Boyfriend Was Charged
Regan Noelle Gibbs
Slain Soccer Star's Husband Allegedly Claimed That God Told Him to Kill Her
Julissia Batties
7-Year-Old Was Found Beaten to Death at Home in 2021. Now Her Mother and Brother Are Charged
Crime scene tape
3 Calif. Children Found Dead After Neighbors Hear Screaming; Mom and Teenage Son Arrested
Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez
Off-Duty NYPD Officer Stabbed to Death in Her Apartment, Estranged Husband Arrested
Carmen White and Cynthia Cervantes
Texas Woman Is Found Slain and Suspect Is Sister, Who Allegedly Made 13-Year-Old Son Move Body
Regan Noelle Gibbs
Former Kansas U. Soccer Player Working to Become Physician Assistant Is Murdered, Husband Charged
Jai'lyn Jones
Classmate Accused of Killing Teen Who Had 'Infectious Smile,' 'Heartbroken' Mom Says Victim Was Bullied
Jamari Mendez
Parents Allegedly Killed Calif. Boy, 1, Then Showed Up to Family Function While Leaving Body in Car
Elijah Lewis
Mom Who Allegedly Called 5-Year-Old Son the 'Next Ted Bundy' Charged with His Murder
Elizabeth Wilhoite, Andrew Wilhoiteas
Indiana Mom Who Recently Finished Chemotherapy Is Found Dead in Creek, Husband Charged with Murder
Madison Shea Pilkington
Alabama College Student Found Dead in Apartment After Family Member Stopped By to Check on Her
randal j romero
Louisiana Man Suspected of Homicide After Allegedly Burning Structure with Dead Body, Dog Inside
Image
Authorities Allege Calif. Man, 50, Beat 79-Year-Old Mother to Death After Overmedicating
Neveah Foster
'That Was My Baby': Arrest Made After Body of Slain Girl, 14, Was Found on Roadside
Carla Lowe
Woman Was Found Slain Near Fla. Train Station in 1983: How New Fingerprint Technology Led to Arrest