Good Samaritan Tx. Dad Is Killed Chasing Suspect Who'd Aimed a Gun at a Woman in Mall Parking Lot

A Texas father-of-two was fatally shot Sunday while trying to stop an assailant who had pulled a gun on a woman in a mall parking lot.

Brian Marksberry, 31, was driving with his wife Megan Marksberry and their two young kids in the parking lot of the Deerbook Mall in Humble, Texas, when they saw the terrifying scene, Megan recounted to KHOU-11.

Police had been alerted to the disturbance and were in a standoff with the suspect, she said, with a crowd of people watching nearby. The suspect fled, according to Megan. “That’s when my husband’s last words were, ‘Someone’s got to do something,” she said.

According to Humble police, Brian chased the suspect on foot but was shot by the man when he caught up to him, KTRK reported. Officers then began firing, fatally shooting the suspect — whose name has not been publicly released — and striking Brain as well.

“I knew something had happened,” Megan told KHOU-11, explaining that she remained in the car with their 8-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. “I waited and I waited, and my husband didn’t come back.”

Brain was transported to Kingwood Hospital, where both he and the gunman died, ABC News reported.

The two Humble police officers involved in the shooting have since been placed on administrative duty, KHOU-11 reported.

Megan has since set up a GoFundMe page, seeking $50,000 to pay for medical bills, funeral costs, and other expenses.

“He is an amazing soul, a brave hero, and loved by more than he knew,” she wrote there of her late husband, whom she had been married to for 10 years.

She added to KHOU-11: “He’s my hero. He’s my children’s hero. He will always be remembered as a hero.”

Brian’s mother, Jacqueline Marksberry, also mourned the loss of her son to KTRK.

“I know he had a heart of gold and he helped anywhere he could but today just shouldn’t have been the day,” she said, through tears. “I just miss him. … He was the best father anybody could ever want. I’m never going to see him again.”