"I never been in them shoes before, but I just knew I had to act fast for that child," said Luke Dufrene, who witnessed a man "dropping a baby off" on the side of a highway

Good Samaritan Saves Baby Boy Allegedly Abandoned on the Side of Highway by Man Who Assaulted Child's Mother

A man in Louisiana is being applauded for his selfless actions after saving a baby boy left on the side of a highway allegedly by a man who just assaulted the child's mother.

Luke Dufrene, 23, says he was commuting to work on Thursday afternoon when he spotted a man "dropping a baby off" on the median of a highway in Raceland, according to The Houma Courier.

"I looked back and he took off leaving the child there, so I flipped a U-turn in the grass to get to the baby," Dufrene recalled.

"I pulled into the median and put my truck in front of the child because I knew how dangerous this highway was," he said. "And when I was pulling up, two women were approaching. One was a witness and the other was the mother."

Police have arrested Dillon Terrebonne, 27, who allegedly assaulted the child's mother prior to abandoning the infant, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

Terrebonne was driving down U.S. Highway 90 in an SUV with the mother and the child when he and the woman got into an argument.

Terrebonne then stopped the car on the side of the road and walked to the passenger side, where he started hitting and strangling the woman, according to the sheriff's account.

While the woman managed to escape, Terrebonne allegedly returned to the driver's side of the car and sped away with the child still inside.

According to law enforcement officials, the suspect drove for a mile before stopping the SUV to remove the child's car seat from the vehicle. With the infant still inside the carrier, he allegedly placed the car seat on the side of the highway before driving off again.

Authorities said they were alerted of the incident after a passing motorist stopped their car to help the woman and her child and called the police.

Terrebonne was arrested by the Abbeville Police Department on Thursday night.

He is currently held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges of domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to online jail records.

It's unclear if Terrebonne has obtained legal representation who can speak on his behalf or if he has entered a plea at this time.

The Houma Courier reported that the mother is still hurt, but happy that her child was not injured in the incident.

"I never been in them shoes before, but I just knew I had to act fast for that child," Dufrene told the outlet of the rescue. "And I can't help but appreciate the kind words everyone is giving me, but I just feel like I did what any good human would do."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.