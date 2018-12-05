Panhandlers Used Fake Baby to Lure Good Samaritan Before Robbing and Killing Her: Husband

The Good Samaritan who was stabbed to death in Baltimore after rolling down her car window to give money to a panhandler asking for help for her infant had no idea the baby was fake, her husband says in news interviews.

Keith Smith and his wife, Jacquelyn Smith, were driving his 28-year-old daughter home on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. after celebrating her birthday when she saw a young woman holding what appeared to be an infant and a sign saying, “Help me feed my baby,” Baltimore Police said in a statement.

Wanting to help, Jacquelyn, 54, asked Keith to pull over so she could give what looked like a young mother $10, Keith Smith told ABC News.

“It was drizzling, it was cold, wet and my wife, like any normal person, felt sorry for the baby, which turned out not to even be a baby,” he told ABC News. “It must have been like a stuffed animal or something wrapped in a blanket. From where we were, it looked like a baby and we thought it was a baby.”

While he was hesitant to stop, he said his wife “felt moved to give her some money,” he told The Baltimore Sun.

“As she was handing her the money, the guy came to say ‘Thank you,’ and the woman was saying ‘God bless you. God bless you,'” Kevin told ABC News. “While we’re looking at her saying ‘God bless you’ and my wife was handing her the money, he came over to the car and said, ‘Thank you’ and then he started stabbing my wife and snatched her necklace off and ran.”

The man also stole her purse, he said.

Kevin raced his wife to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, said police.

Kind, generous and family-oriented, Jacquelyn worked as an electrical engineer at an Army facility in Aberdeen, where she and Kevin lived, Smith told ABC News.

Married for almost five years, he and Jacquelyn have six children and three grandchildren together.

“I just want justice for my wife,” says Kevin.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects: A black female who is 5 feet 4 inches and appears to be about 20 years old and a black male who is about 6 feet tall, has a goatee and appears to be about 30. He was wearing a black hoodie. The woman was wearing a brown jacket.

Anyone with information should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-lockup.