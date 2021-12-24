Good Samaritan Who Was 'Amazing Father' Is Killed Confronting Car Break-in Suspect

A GoFundMe page set up by his family called 38-year-old Joey Casias "an amazing father, son, brother and friend"

A father of three was fatally shot while confronting a person allegedly trying to break into a car in his Covina, Calif., neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

Joey Casias, 38, was killed after neighbors said they saw the man trying to break into the car. The man ran from the scene, but a group of people — including Casias — attempted to chase after him. At that point, the suspect allegedly opened fire and killed Casias before fleeing the scene.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Casias died around 11 p.m., police said, and his accused killer — identified by police as 34-year-old Trevor Howard Thompson — was arrested Wednesday, after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.

Thompson was caught after a UPS driver recognized him from local news reports, which contained security images of the suspect fleeing the scene of Casias' death.

The Los Angeles Times, citing police, reports Thompson "initially refused to surrender to officers and fired a round inside the patio area. After nearly a four-hour standoff, Thompson climbed out of the patio, with a handgun, and attempted to flee on foot."

He was eventually subdued by "less-lethal rounds," the Times reports, and taken into custody.

He is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports. L.A. County jail records do not show charges against him, and it was not clear whether he has retained an attorney. He is being held in on $2 million bond.

Casias' sister-in-law, Cecilia DeGraff, told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune he had worked for UPS for 19 years.

UPS confirmed his employment to the Tribune, saying in a statement: "Those who knew Joey said he took great pride in his work, was an amazing husband and father, and was always willing to help anyone in need. Joey was held in high regard and will be greatly missed."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A GoFundMe page set up by Casias' family called him "an amazing father, son, brother and friend."

"He was the guy that would give his last dollar if you needed it. He was the guy that this world needs more of," the GoFundMe page said. "Father of three. 5 if you include the pooches. And main provider of an incredible family/unit."

KABC-7 reported Casias was planning to take his kids to Disneyland for the holidays, with the group slated to leave Thursday, the day after he died.