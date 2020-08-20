Survivors of Golden State Killer and His Ex-Fiancée Confront Him at Sentencing

"What a despicable piece of humanity you are," the mother of rape victim Debbie Strauss told serial killer Joseph DeAngelo

The survivors of the Golden State Killer are finally confronting their attacker.

This week in a Sacramento County courtroom, multiple rape survivors and their families addressed 74-year-old Joseph DeAngelo, the former police officer and mechanic whose horrific rape and murder spree terrorized California in the 1970s and '80s.

DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and other crimes and will be sentenced on Friday after three days of victim impact statements, which began on Tuesday with the rape survivors.

DeAngelo, who has also been known as the East Area Rapist, the Visalia Ransacker and the Original Nightstalker, is believed to have been responsible for 50 rapes in addition to the murders. He will be spared the death penalty as part of his plea deal.

Image zoom Joseph James DeAngelo Randy Pench/Sacramento Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty

“You should be sent to the toughest prison in California,” Dolly Kreis, the mother of rape victim Debbie Strauss, told DeAngelo, Associated Press reports. “What a despicable piece of humanity you are.”

The victims and their loved ones spoke out about how DeAngelo's attacks changed their lives.

Susan Peterson, who was attacked by DeAngelo on July 17, 1976, said the incident “left a lifelong emotional scar.”

Image zoom Jane Carson-Sandler SANTIAGO MEJIA/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"I was 16 years old at the time," she said, KCRA reports. "Although this emotional scar doesn’t surface much during the day, after so many years it comes back like clockwork every night when my head hits the pillow."

It wasn't until she was 58 and DeAngelo was behind bars that her "subconscious let me relax a little bit."

The attack, she said, "did not define my life or take away my will to embrace all the good things that my future life experience had to offer.”

Peterson's sister Peggy Rex, the second rape victim of DeAngelo, also spoke out. She was raped by DeAngelo that night after he tied up her sister.

"After 42 years, I still always look over my shoulder when someone approaches me from behind," she said. "I still sleep with two phones and the keys on the bed when my husband is away. And I still check windows and doors multiple times before going to bed when I am alone. I still don’t feel safe inside of a locked house."

Image zoom Susan Peterson, Peggy Rex Zuma/Splash

"My God, we were just high school kids living a normal life," she said. "Going to school, church group, having friends over. Now, this horrific experience is part of me and who I would become. But, we were lucky he didn’t kill us."

Jane Carson-Sandler, who was attacked in her home in 1976, came to court Wednesday with DeAngelo’s former fiancée Bonnie Ueltzen, who described him to KCRA as "abusive." During one of DeAngelo’s attacks, his victim reported that he shouted, “I hate you, Bonnie.”

Ueltzen stood nearby when Carson-Sandler spoke.

“When she saw who you really were, she was done with you,″ Carson-Sandler said, according to the AP. “I can see that ’I hate you, Bonnie' was a result of your frustration, because you lost control over her. But she bears none, none of that responsibility for your violent choices, and we consider her one of us — the sister-survivors of your malicious attacks.”

Ueltzen didn’t speak in court but was interviewed by KCRA outside the courtroom. She said DeAngelo didn't look at her during the court proceeding.

Image zoom Joseph James DeAngelo Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

"He never looked toward me," she said. "But I didn’t see any reaction. I call rubbish on this whole act of sitting there unable to open his eyes and close his mouth. I think he’s been acting for the last 60 years of his life trying to be a normal person."

"I just feel completely disconnected and he can go right back into obscurity for me," she said. "This will be over in just a couple of days. I would not wish the death penalty on him. But I regret nothing about his spending the rest of his life in prison. I have become friends with many of the victims, who call themselves survivors. Getting to know them, getting to be considered basically one of them."