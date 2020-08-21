'Golden State Killer' Joseph DeAngelo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

In a victim impact statement, his ex-wife Sharon Huddle wrote, "I have lost my ability to trust people"

Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his horrific rape and murder spree that terrorized Californians in the 1970s and '80s.

A Sacramento judge sentenced the former police officer and mechanic, 74, to 11 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus another life sentence and an additional 8 years.

“The defendant deserves no mercy,” Judge Michael Bowman said in the ballroom at Sacramento State University, the Daily Beast reports.

Before the sentencing, DeAngelo briefly spoke to the crowd of law enforcement, district attorneys, rape victims and family members of his victims.

"I’ve listened to all your statements, each one of them," he said, the Los Angeles Times reports. "And I’m truly sorry to everyone I’ve hurt."

DeAngelo began his criminal career as a window peeper in Rancho Cordova and then became a burglar known as the Visalia Ransacker. Police said he was responsible for more than 100 residential burglaries from April 1974 to December 1975.

He went on to sexually assault more than 40 women and teens and kill 13 people across California -- including 18-year-old Janelle Cruz in her Irvine home in 1986 -- in one of the most vicious crime sprees in U.S. history.

During his attacks, he wore a ski mask and would pry open windows and doors of homes of single women or couples. Once inside, he would enter the bedroom and shine a flashlight into his victims’ eyes.

“He would bring the shoelaces with him and then he would tie up the husband and put him on his stomach, and put teacups or plates on his back and take the woman off and rape her,” Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert previously told PEOPLE. “He did that with the man because he could then hear the guy if he moved. It was very distinctive.”

DeAngelo was finally caught after law enforcement compared the murderer’s DNA — found at one of the crime scenes — to the genetic profiles publicly available via a genealogical website.

The crime-scene DNA sample matched that of one of DeAngelo’s relatives.

DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to the 13 murders and other crimes and was spared the death penalty because of his plea. His sentence Friday was after three days of victim impact statements, which included a statement sent to the judge by DeAngelo's ex-wife, Sharon Huddle -- the mother of his three daughters.

She wrote that DeAngelo’s crimes have had a “devastating and pervasive” effect on her life and family.