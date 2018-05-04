Behind the Years-Long Hunt for the Golden State Killer — and What Finally Led to an Arrest

He is suspected to have progressed from rape to murder, wearing a ski mask as he committed his crimes and shining a flashlight into his victims’ eyes. Over a 10-year-period — from 1976 to 1986 — his distinctive methods made him a suspect in 12 murders, 45 sexual assaults and more than 120 burglaries from Sacramento in the north to Southern California’s Orange County, according to the FBI.

But for 42 years, the suspect remained unidentified and at-large. That all changed on April 25, 2018, with the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, a former police officer, whom authorities charged with four of those killings. Police sources say he may be tied to many more.