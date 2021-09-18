Police Arrest Man Following Shooting That Left 1 Dead at Golden Nugget Casino in Mississippi

Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile, Alabama, has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and has a bond set at $1,000,000

A suspect has been arrested following a late-night shooting at a Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, that left one individual dead, according to local police.

On Friday morning, around 12:34 a.m. local time, multiple 911 calls were made to the Biloxi Police Department about an individual shooting a pistol inside the location, police said in a social media statement.

Authorities added that additional calls to police stated that one victim was shot and the suspect left the scene of the crime on foot.

Officers from the Biloxi Police Department, as well as those from nearby stations, later detained the suspect — who has been identified as 30-year-old Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile, Alabama — around the area of the Biloxi Bay Bridge.

Police then located another male near the casino, who had obtained multiple gunshot wounds, and provided emergency first aid. The victim, who has only been identified by police as a 41-year-old Black male from Gulfport, Mississippi, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. local time.

1 Suspect in Custody Following a Shooting at Mississippi Golden Nugget Casino Credit: Biloxi Police Department/Facebook

In the initial investigation done by police, officers found that Jones and the victim "were involved in a physical altercation outside the casino."

The victim then ran into the building, where he was pursued by Jones, who then reportedly "fired multiple close-range shots," police said. Authorities noted that no other patrons at the casino were injured and it currently remains unknown if the two men had a history or what led to their scuffle.

Jones has now been charged with 1st Degree Murder and was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center with a $1,000,000 bond that was set forth by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain, per police.

The Biloxi Police Department is now asking anyone with information surrounding the incident to contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.