'Godfather' of Sicilian Mafia Arrested After 30 Years on the Run

Matteo Messina Denaro, 60, was captured in Sicily's capital, Palermo, on Monday

Published on January 16, 2023 07:55 AM
This handout picture released on January 16, 2023 by the Ufficio Stampa Comando Generale Carabinieri shows Italy's top wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro (R), being escorted in a vehicle by carabinieri after he was arrested in his native Sicily after 30 years on the run.
Matteo Messina Denaro being escorted in a vehicle by carabinieri after he was arrested . Photo: Ufficio Stampa Comando Generale /AFP via Getty Images

Italy's most notorious mafia 'godfather' has reportedly been captured in Sicily after 30 years on the run.

Matteo Messina Denaro, 60, was arrested in Sicily's capital, Palermo on Monday, reported multiple outlets including the BBC and La Repubblica.

He is believed to be the head of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra and responsible for multiple murders including the infamous 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, reported The Washington Post.

Italian authorities also believe he was behind a string of fatal 1993 bomb attacks in Milan, Florence and Rome, added the BBC.

"A great victory for the state which demonstrates that it does not give up in the face of the mafia," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted on Twitter after Denaro was arrested at a private medical clinic at around 10:00 a.m. local time.

"Another head of organized crime, Matteo Messina Denaro, is brought to justice," she added.

Former Italian anti-Mafia prosecutor Gian Carlo Caselli added that the arrest was "exceptional... simply historical event," reported the BBC.

Footage of the arrest was posted online by Italian media Monday. It shows crowds of people applauding in the street as Denaro was taken away by police officers to an undisclosed location.

The top secret operation involved more than 100 law enforcement personnel and was watched by thousands of Italians on TV, reported the BBC.

Along with the Naples-based Camorra and Calabrian 'Ndrangheta, the Cosa Nostra is one of Italy's three major crime families.

This handout picture released on January 16, 2023 by the Ufficio Stampa Comando Generale Carabinieri shows Italy's top wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro (R), being escorted in a vehicle by carabinieri after he was arrested in his native Sicily after 30 years on the run.
Matteo Messina Denaro being escorted by carabinieri after he was arrested in Sicily. HANDOUT/ITALIAN CARABINIERI PRESS OFFICE/AFP via Getty Images

Europol describes the organization as "the oldest, most traditional and widespread manifestation of the Sicilian Mafia" with expertise in international money laundering and cocaine trafficking.

"Extremely skilled Cosa Nostra money launderers manage legitimate business structures and have infiltrated the economy of some target countries, including South Africa, Canada, USA, Venezuela and Spain," adds the Europol website.

The organization is also indelibly linked with Hollywood, through the three Godfather movies starring Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, Marlon Brando and James Caan.

While Denaro had been on the run since 1993, he is believed to have continued to pull the strings of the Cosa Nostra from a number of secret hideouts.

During his three decades on the run, he also became a potent symbol of the Italian government's long-standing failure to defeat organized crime.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Carabinieri commander Pasquale Angelosanto, said that Denaro had been captured while seeking treatment for an unknown illness, reported The Washington Post.

The clinic's owner, Stefania Filosto, revealed that he had been using the fake name "Bonafede," added The Washington Post, citing the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"Nobody could have imagined" continued Filosto, who added that Denaro had been waiting for a COVID-19 test when "suddenly armed men appeared."

