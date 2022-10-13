Neighbor Called Police Multiple Times Warning Them About Jeffrey Dahmer. They Didn't Listen to Her

In 1991, Glenda Cleveland alerted authorities about what she saw in her Milwaukee neighborhood, but her concerns went unheeded

By
Published on October 13, 2022 03:15 PM
Glenda Cleveland
Photo: Richard Brodzeller/USA TODAY NETWORK/Imagn

Before Glenda Cleveland died in 2011, she was honored by the Milwaukee Common Council, the Milwaukee Police Department, area women's groups, and even the mayor –– all for sounding the alarm about Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer who was also her neighbor.

But two decades earlier, when she placed multiple phone calls to police regarding suspicious activity near her home that could have led to Dahmer's capture, her concerns went unheeded.

According to multiple accounts of her involvement, including interviews she gave to local reporters after the serial killer was caught as well as her obituary in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Cleveland called police repeatedly, first shortly after her daughter, Sandra Smith, and niece, Nicole Childress had also alerted authorities to no avail.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Childress, then 17, called 911 in the early morning hours of May 27, 1991 to alert them of a naked, dazed and bleeding 14-year-old boy, later identified as Konerak Sinthasomphone, wandering the streets near their home.

"I'm on 25th and State," Childress can be heard saying on a police tape. "And there's this young man, he is buck-naked and he has been beaten up. He is very bruised up. He can't stand. He has no clothes on. He is really hurt. . . ."

After a squad car and an ambulance were dispatched, police reported that "the intoxicated Asian naked male was returned to his sober boyfriend [Dahmer]."

According to the newspaper, Milwaukee police did not perform a background check on Dahmer, which would have revealed he was on probation for sexually assaulting Sinthasomphone's 16-year-old brother in 1988.

When Cleveland heard from her niece and daughter that police had dismissed their initial report, she began calling authorities herself.

A few days later, she saw Konerak's photo in the newspaper regarding his disappearance, and called police again, but no one returned her call, according to her obituary. Another phone call produced the same result. She even tried to alert the FBI but her calls went nowhere.

By the time Dahmer was later caught two months later, on July 22, he had killed Konerak and four other men.

After the horrible truth about Dahmer was revealed, Cleveland became a familiar face on the TV news, granting interviews about her involvement in the tragic story.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Suspected serial killer Jeffrey L. Dahmer enters t
EUGENE GARCIA/AFP/Getty

The Rev. Jesse Jackson even visited Cleveland after Dahmer was caught, saying of his frustration at the time: "Police chose the word of a killer over an innocent woman."

In Netflix's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Cleveland (played by Niecy Nash) lives in an apartment next door to Dahmer, but in real life, she actually lived in an adjacent building, according to her obituary.

In an interview with a local news station after Dahmer's capture, a reporter asked her if she had started to doubt herself when authorities ignored her persistent phone calls: "I must admit I did," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Mother of Dahmer Victim Speaks Out About Netflix Drama 'Monster' : 'It Didn't Happen Like That'

And when asked if the police let Konerak down, she continued to speak out.

"Yes they did, he was definitely let down," she said. "He was let down as low as he could get, and that was to his grave. You can't get much lower than that."

Cleveland died at age 56 in 2011, after suffering from heart disease and high blood pressure, the Medical Examiner said, per her obituary.

She was found dead in her apartment after neighbors called police for a wellness check.

Related Articles
Suspected serial killer Jeffrey L. Dahmer enters the courtroom of judge Jeffrey A. Wagner 06 August 1991. Dahmer has been charged with eight additional counts of first-degree murder, bringing the number of homicides he is charged with to 12. The judge increased Dahmer's bail to five million dollars. He was sentenced to fifteen consecutive life terms or a total of 957 years in prison. Dahmer was killed by a fellow prisoner, Christopher Scarver, 28 November 1994 at Columbia Correctional Institution, Portage, Wisconsin.
'It's the Victims Who Matter': What I Learned From Covering Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
'Dahmer' Tops Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' to Become Netflix's Second-Most Popular English-Language Show
Jeffrey Dahmer, Evan Peters
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' : How the Serial Killer Was Caught
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Mother of Dahmer Victim Speaks Out About Netflix Drama 'Monster' : 'It Didn't Happen Like That'
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Evan Peters Becomes Infamous Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer in First Trailer for Ryan Murphy's 'Monster'
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 105 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Cousin Says Netflix's 'Monster' Is 'Retraumatizing' Family: 'For What?'
Today Chief McFadden released a video of the "Person of Interest"
California Police Share Video of 'Person of Interest' in Connection With 6 Murders: WATCH
CHP - Alerts @CHPAlerts AMBER ALERT - San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Los Angeles Counties Last Seen: Sierra Ave., and Valley Blvd., Fontana @FontanaPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1
Murder Fugitive and His Daughter, 15, Killed on California Highway During Shootout with Police
Debbie Collier
Body of Mom Who Messaged Daughter 'They're Not Going to Let Me Go' Before Vanishing Was Found Naked and Burned
Nancy Anderson, Tudor Chirila Jr.
Hawaii 19-Year-Old Was Found Slain in Home 50 Years Ago — and Suspect Was Just Charged After Son Provided DNA
Search Facebook May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'PINAL COUNTY ADULT DETN Number: 3591552 CENTER' Pinal County Sheriff's Office reptdSonos8 d e s 37 a l2 a 9 M y t 93 P a05 7lhf c e 1 r Y lg3 2 8iu t 5 mh 2 acg : 05 · "Yesterday, a terrible tragedy hit our community," shares Sheriff Mark Lamb. On 9/4/22 around 1:45pm, PCSO received a frantic 911 call from a home near W. Rosemead Dr. and N. Bel Air Rd. outside of Casa Grande. When Deputies arrived, they discovered four people had been murdered in the home by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson. The victims are identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece. Wilson was still on scene when Deputies arrived, and was arrested. Has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 Million bond. "This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected." This incident is still under investigation. See less Comments Pat N Shannon Dickinson Prayers for the family and officials that have to deal with this horrible situation. Reply1d Craig Adams 300,000,000 people in the United States. Let’s say 10% aren’t going to play nice. What do we do, build more and more prisons? I don’t know what the hold up is with the death penalty. Is it the DA? The judge? The governor? Some people don’t need to be h… See more Reply1d Jen Erickson Prayers for the first responders that had to process the scene, family members, friends and neighbors. Reply1d Lara Windbringer He has dead eyes... if you ever see that in a person, stear clear. The eyes are the window to the soul. Demonic possession is a very real thing. Reply1d Virginia Choate So evil and wicked. I’m having a very hard time trying to digest what happened.It was my son the First Sherriff ￼ Deputy officer that arrived on the scene ￼witness what had happened and took the suspect into custody.I can’t begin to imagine how he fee… See more Reply20hEdited Danna Thompson Segura I’ll just say it. If he was that miserable, why didn’t he just take himself out. He wouldn’t care about anything else after that. 😡 Reply1d 6 of 614
Ariz. Man, 21, Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Niece, 16-Year-Old Sister and His Parents
At Least 5 Dead, 7 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Near LA Gas Station
6 Dead – Including Pregnant Woman – and 9 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash in Los Angeles
Felicia Johnson
Man Suspected of Dismembering Missing Calif. Woman Googled 'How to Be a Serial Killer,' Remains at Large: Cops
Eileen EJ Schnitker
Retired Mo. Nurse Allegedly 'Savagely Beaten' to Death by Her Neighbor with a Baseball Bat
11-Year-Old Allegedly Fatally Stabbed By Mother Before Stabbing Herself
Arrest Warrant Issued for N.M. Woman Who Allegedly Killed Her Son, 11, and Stabbed Herself
Irene Lanning Xaneti
Fla. Man Claimed Wife Left Home After an Argument. Now He's Accused of Murdering Her