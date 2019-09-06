Girlfriend of Man Accused of Killing Missing Conn. Mom Allegedly Helped Concoct His Alibi

Image zoom AP/Shutterstock

The girlfriend of the estranged husband of missing mother of five Jennifer Dulos allegedly gave police damning new details about the day the Connecticut woman disappeared, which seem to further implicate him in his wife’s presumed murder.

Information Michelle Troconis, 44, allegedly gave to police led to new charges against her and boyfriend Fotis Dulos this week.

Arrest warrants for Fotis, 51, and Troconis released this week by the Connecticut State Police allege Fotis was “lying in wait” for Dulos to return to the home in New Canaan where she and her children moved after she learned of Fotis’s affair with Troconis and filed for what ultimately became a bitter divorce and custody case, the warrant states.

The 38-page document also alleges that investigators believe Fotis drove his wife’s Suburban – with her body inside.

Key portions of what Troconis told police in August led to new charges this week.

On Thursday, Troconis turned herself into Troop G in Bridgeport, where she was arrested for a second time and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to the warrant. She was released on $100,000 bond and has not yet entered a plea.

Her attorney did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment. He told reporters outside Troop G that his client should be presumed innocent, the Stamford Advocate reports.

On Wednesday, Fotis was arrested for a second time on the same charges. He was released Wednesday on a $500,000 bond. He has yet to enter a plea. They will appear in court later this month.

Back in June, the two were arrested on the same charges. They were both released on $500,000 bond each in June and entered pleas of not guilty to the original charges.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Fotis’s attorney Norm Pattis said, “It sounds like the state is trying to convince itself that Fotis is responsible for Jennifer’s disappearance. When and if the state decides it can prove its case, we will welcome the chance to meet the case in open court.”

The initial arrests came after a man matching Fotis’ description was allegedly seen on surveillance video on the night his wife was reported missing, placing “multiple garage bags into various trash receptacles” in Hartford, authorities previously said.

Investigators allegedly found clothing and other items with Dulos’ blood on it, they said. Troconis later admitted to being in the truck with Fotis, the warrant says.

Troconis and the Tell-Tale Toyota

In an interview on Aug. 13, Troconis allegedly gave police new details about her boyfriend, the warrant says.

On the afternoon of May 24, she said she witnessed him cleaning what he described as “spilled coffee” out of a Toyota he borrowed from an employee, the warrant says.

The warrant says Fotis handed Troconis a “stained towel he had been using to clean the truck and told her to place it into a plastic garbage bag,” she told investigators.

Troconis allegedly said she doesn’t recall the color of the stain, but “admitted the towel did not smell of coffee,” the warrant states.

When investigators later asked Troconis why she thought Fotis brought the Toyota to be detailed, she said, “You showed me the picture of the blood in the door – it’s because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there.”

Troconis Allegedly Helped Pen the ‘Alibi Scripts’

On June 3, investigators combing through Fotis’s home in Farmington allegedly found handwritten notes detailing the couple’s activities and phone calls to “help them remember” what they did on May 25 and May 25, the warrant says.

Detectives came to refer to these notes as the couple’s “alibi scripts,” which Troconis admitted to helping write, it says.

The “alibi script” left out “all incriminating behavior – e.g. disposing of garbage bags in Hartford,” the warrant states.