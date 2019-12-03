Girlfriend Allegedly Stabs Former NFL Player During Fight, Is Charged With Attempted Homicide

Image zoom Terrelle Pryor and Shalaya Briston David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty; Allegheny County Jail

The 24-year-old girlfriend of a former NFL wide receiver has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing the pro athlete in the chest.

Pittsburgh’s Bureau of Police issued a statement on the felonious incident, which occurred Saturday.

According to the release, the incident involved two “mutual combatants:” Shalaya Briston of Munhall and Terrelle Pryer, 30, an ex-NFL player who donned the uniforms of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills before being signed this year by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him in August.

In addition to attempted homicide, Briston was charged with aggravated assault.

Police also charged Pryor with simple assault for his alleged role in the fight that allegedly led to the stabbing.

According to police, the incident occurred early Saturday inside the couple’s Pittsburgh apartment.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that a witness told police Briston and Pryor started arguing after she returned home to the Heinz Lofts with three other individuals. (Other reports indicate it was two individuals).

According to the paper, which obtained court documents in the case, Pryor allegedly knocked one of the people to the ground and began to “tussle” with Briston.

The fighting continued in the kitchen, where a witness claimed to see Pryor grab his bloody chest, the paper reports.

Pryor was rushed to a local hospital, where surgery was performed to close the wound in his chest. He was also stabbed in the shoulder.

Witnesses allegedly told police Briston was “defending” herself, and noted a history of “domestic issues” between the couple, the paper reports, adding her nose had been bruised in the altercation.

Briston remains in custody without bail.

Pryor is said to be recovering from his injuries. His condition is unknown, but police confirm he is expected to make a full recovery.

Attorney information for both individuals was unavailable Tuesday.

It was also unclear if either had entered pleas to the charges they face.

Pryor was a star high school athlete before playing college football at Ohio State.

The Oakland Raiders drafted him in 2011. He moved to receiver after two years in the NFL. He has also done stints with the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins.