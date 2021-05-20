Investigators say Jared Stanga is the man seen in surveillance footage trying to abduct 11-year-old Alyssa Bonal

Girl Who Fought Off Knife-Wielding Kidnapper Smeared Blue Slime on Him to Help Cops ID Attacker

Binge-watching episodes of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit paid off for a Pensacola, Fla., girl, who smeared homemade slime on the man who tried to kidnap her, helping police identify and arrest him.

Alyssa Bonal, 11, was waiting for the bus Tuesday morning, playing with some homemade slime, when a man pulled his car over and started running toward her.

The man, Alyssa said, brandished a knife.

Surveillance footage of the foiled abduction shows Alyssa trying to escape the man. He catches her, grabs her, and then makes a beeline for his vehicle. The girl struggled, fending him off and causing him to drop her — all before he quickly goes back to his car.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirms that, hours later, it arrested a suspect — 30-year-old Jared Stanga — on single counts of attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault, and battery.

Stanga is being held on just over $1.5 million bond. It was unclear Thursday if he had entered pleas, and his lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Investigators enhanced the surveillance footage to reveal the vehicle's license plate, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said during a press conference Wednesday.

When police tracked Stanga down, they apparently found the blue slime on both of his arms, Simmons said.

Alyssa and her mother, Amber Bonal, appeared on Today Thursday morning to talk about the brave girl's quick thinking.

"I knew that that might be better evidence if the cops do find him," Alyssa said of the slime, noting that she and her mom watch Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, the long-running, Dick Wolf-produced crime drama.

Alyssa said she is proud of herself, and believes Olivia Benson, Mariska Hargitay's iconic character on SVU, would have told her "Good job!"

According to Simmons, Alyssa "fought like a trooper" to save herself Tuesday morning.