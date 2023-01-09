Girl Recounts School Lockdown After 6-Year-Old Student Allegedly Shot Va. Teacher: 'I Just Hid Under My Desk'

The teacher is now in stable condition after Friday's shooting, officials said at a Monday press conference

By Laura Barcella
Published on January 9, 2023 05:13 PM
Abby Zwener, Newport News school shooting victim
Photo: Abby Zwerner/Facebook

A student, who was in a nearby classroom when a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom on Friday, told CNN she'd been "scared" and it was her "first lockdown."

Friday's shooting took place at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., a suburb about 70 miles outside Richmond.

"We were doing math … an announcer came on, she was like, 'lockdown, I repeat lockdown,'" 5th-grader Novah Jones told CNN. "… I didn't know what to do, so I just hid under my desk like everybody was."

The injured teacher, identified as Abigail Zwerner during a Monday press conference, was first reported as being in "life-threatening" condition following the shooting. On Monday, Police Chief Steve Drew said she was in stable condition.

"I couldn't breathe, I was in shock," Novah's mother, Kasheba Jones, told CNN of the moment her daughter texted her about the shooting.

Novah said she experienced "flashbacks" while trying to sleep Friday night because she feared the alleged shooter would show up at her house with a gun.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Zwerner was standing before her students providing "classroom instructions" before Friday's shooting, Chief Drew said at Monday's press conference, contradicting a prior statement that there had been an "altercation" involved.

The 6-year-old boy, who has not been identified due to his age, removed a 9-mm firearm from his person and allegedly pointed it at Zwerner before shooting her, Drew said. The child allegedly brought the gun to school in his backpack that day. It was a legally purchased handgun owned by his mother, and only one round was fired.

Zwerner held up her hand during the shooting and the bullet went through her hand and then her chest, Drew said. He also noted that Zwerner helped all the students out into the hallway before leaving the classroom herself, saying she "saved lives that day."

"The individual is a 6-year-old student. He is right now in police custody," Drew said at a prior press conference several hours after the shooting Friday.

"We have been in contact with our commonwealth attorney and some other entities to help us best get services to this young man," he said.

"This was not an accidental shooting," he noted.

Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker also attended that press conference. "I'm in shock, and I'm disheartened," Dr. Parker said. "We need to educate our children and we need to keep them safe."

"We need to keep guns out of the hands of our young people," he said.

The mayor of Newport News, Phillip Jones, also addressed the media, saying that though the incident was "still raw," the city council and school board would work to ensure they have policies in place to avoid another instance like that in the future.

The school is closed all week, Parker said at Monday's news conference, and students, parents and community members are all eligible to receive mental health support in the wake of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear whether charges will be filed against the boy's parents, officials said Monday.

For more information on safe firearm storage and the most effective ways to protect children from unsecured firearms, visit BeSMARTforkids.org.

Related Articles
Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport News, Va. A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
6-Year-Old Boy Shoots Teacher at Virginia Elementary School: 'This Was Not an Accidental Shooting'
Journee Carroll
Washington, D.C. Man Charged with Killing 3-Year-Old Girl, Shooting Teen Girlfriend and Her Siblings
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13691175a) This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the media during a news conference on . A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, but expected to recover Machete Attack-Police, New York, United States - 31 Dec 2022
3 Officers Hurt in Machete Attack Near New Year's Eve Celebrations in Times Square
Trevor Bickford nye attacker. Credit Handout
Suspect, 19, Charged with Attempted Murder in NYE Machete Attack Against Police Near Times Square
Benito Juarez High School in Chicago
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Chicago High School
Atlanta apartment shooting
2 Teens Dead, Multiple Others Injured in Georgia Apartment Complex Shooting
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
U. Virginia Student Allegedly Killed 3 Members of Football Team When They Returned on Bus From School Trip
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Quiana Mann
Boy, 10, Accused of Fatally Shooting Mom Because He Was Angry She Wouldn't Buy Him Virtual Reality Headset
J'Den Watson
Boy, 4, Kills Himself with Gun He Found on Dollhouse — and Mom's Boyfriend Allegedly Admits Keeping It There
October 24, 2022, St. Louis, MO, USA: High School students were evacuated to the Schunks parking lot from the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Credit Image: © David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via ZUMA Press Wire)
At Least 3 Dead, Including Suspect, After Shooting at Missouri High School
NICOLE MELCHIONNO, Sandy Hook survivor
Sandy Hook Survivor, 17, Tells Her Story for First Time Since Tragedy 10 Years Ago: 'I Thought I Was Going to Die'
Crosses set up to honor those who lost their lives during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on November 8, 2022.
Uvalde Survivors File $27 Billion Class-Action Lawsuit Against Authorities
jean Kuczka
'Loving' Teacher Was Shielding Students, Helping Them Escape When She Was Killed in St. Louis School Shooting
Club Q colorado shooting. Credit: Google Maps
Colorado Springs Authorities Say 'Heroic' Patrons Stopped Shooter at LGBTQ Nightclub
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
UVA Shooting Suspect Targeted Victims, Killed Football Player While He Was Sleeping: Prosecutors