Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, was shot in the chest and died inside a Burlington store

Girl, 14, Killed in Store by Stray Bullet Fired by L.A. Police Is ID'd, Officer Placed on Leave

The 14-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet that was fired by police inside a Burlington clothing store in North Hollywood has been identified.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was in a dressing room trying on dresses for her Quinceañera when she was struck, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a Los Angeles Police Department source.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the girl died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave while the California Attorney General's Office investigates, the LAPD confirms.

Police were called to the store around 11:45 a.m. last Thursday for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and a possible shooting in progress. At the scene, officers "located a female who was suffering from various injuries and bleeding" and "encountered the suspect a short distance away and an officer involved shooting occurred," police said in a press release.

The suspect in the assault, who was later identified as 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez, was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

A heavy metal cable lock was discovered near Lopez but no gun was found, the Times reported.

Valentina was with her mother "in a changing room behind a wall, that was directly behind the suspect and out of the officers' view," police said. She died at the scene.

"At this preliminary phase of the investigation, it is believed that victim was struck by one of the rounds fired by an officer at the suspect," states the press release.

LAPD Police Chief Michel R. Moore said his office plans to release the 911 calls, radio transmissions and body-worn video from the shooting on Monday.