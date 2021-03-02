6-Year-Old Girl Injured in Britt Reid Crash Likely Has Permanent Brain Damage, Says Lawyer

The lawyer for the family of Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash last month involving the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, says she likely suffered permanent brain damage as a result of the accident.

Attorney Tom Porto spoke Tuesday to Good Morning America, and said the girl continues with her recovery.

"She's awake, which is a huge development," Porto said. "Likely, she has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She's not walking. It's a sad, sad, sad story."

Ariel's family had previously said her road to recovery would be a long one.

The crash is currently being investigated by Kansas City authorities. It occurred near the Chiefs' home stadium in Kansas City.

According to police, one of the motorists involved in the Feb. 4 crash was Britt Reid, the team's former outside linebackers coach.

While he allegedly admitted to have a few drinks prior to the incident, police previously said, no charges have been filed against Reid.

According to Porto, after seeing pictures of the wrecked vehicles, "you wonder how anybody made it out of that car alive."

Asked if he believes Reid was impaired at the time of the crash, he said "we don't have the toxicology back, I don't know what it is going to be."

Porto continued: "What I do know are the statements that he made to police the night of. If you have two to three drinks, and then you get behind the wheel of a car, you are likely over the legal limit."

Porto "absolutely" believes Reid should face criminal charges, he told GMA.

"We're going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt Reid could receive," Porto added.

After the Super Bowl, Andy Reid addressed reporters, saying, "My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who is fighting for her life."

Reid, 62, added: "I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down, but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.''