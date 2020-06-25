Amaria Jones was at home with her mother when she was struck by a stray bullet

Ill. Girl, 13, Is Fatally Shot in Neck While Showing Mom New Dance Move from TikTok

A 13-year-old girl is dead after a stray bullet from outside struck her while she danced inside her Chicago home.

On Saturday evening, Amaria Jones was showing her mom a dance move she learned from the social media app TikTok. That's when a shooting began outside and a stray bullet, fired by an unknown gunman, went through a window into Amaria's home and through her family's television, striking her in the neck, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

“I turned around and I was looking for her and she was on the ground reaching out like this, holding her neck,” Amaria's mother, Lawanda Jones, told CBS Chicago. “I was like, what?! What?! What?!”

“The last thought that I have of my baby is her reaching out with blood gushing out of her neck,” she said.

Amaria was one of three teenagers hit during the shooting, which began shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also shot outside. They were transported to a local hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

Now, as authorities investigate the shooting, Jones is urging the person responsible to come forward -- while trying to say goodbye to her daughter, who had dreamed of becoming a lawyer.

“No one want to be ... burying their child,” she said, CBS Chicago reports. “It’s supposed to be ... them burying us, not us burying them.”