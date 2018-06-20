15-Year-Old Girl Is Fatally Shot in Front of Dad at His Birthday Party in Double Homicide

Celebration turned to tragedy over the weekend when a Delaware man lost both his 15-year-old daughter and one of his oldest friends in a shooting outside his home during a party for his birthday.

Investigators working for the New Castle County Police are appealing to the public for any information about the unknown suspect who opened fired Sunday morning outside Duncan Dorsey’s Wilmington home, killing his teen daughter, Doris Dorsey, and 35-year–old Vincent DiMenco.

PEOPLE confirms with police that the shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on June 17.

Vincent DiMenco New Castle County Police Department

A $10,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the apprehension of the killer, who fired a shotgun into Dorsey’s residence and a car parked in his driveway.

When police arrived, “they discovered one injured 15-year-old female victim inside of a vehicle and a 35-year-old second victim was located a short distance away,” reads a police statement, obtained by PEOPLE. “Both of the subjects had apparent gunshot wounds and were later pronounced deceased by New Castle County Paramedics.”

The statement says DiMenco and Duncan were friends and coworkers.

“Doris, a recent graduate of Stanton Middle School, was seated in a vehicle in the driveway and Vincent was seated in the front yard talking with Doris’ father,” the statement reads. “Then an unknown subject walked up to the residence and started shooting. Doris’ father was able to run away. However, Doris and Vincent were both shot and killed. The subject then ran off in an unknown direction.”

New Castle County Police Chief Vaughn Bond said his officers will work around the clock to bring the killer to justice.

“I want the person to know that we will be persistent in our efforts to identify you so that you are held accountable for your actions,” Bond said. “How can you live with the fact that you killed a defenseless man and a 15-year-old child? Our investigators have worked non-stop and will continue to do so. They will pursue every lead and the community will continue to provide assistance until you are apprehended.

“To those that have knowledge of this despicable act and refuse to share it with police, I will simply say that tomorrow it could be your loved one,” Bond added. “It’s time to stop empowering those who are responsible for senseless acts of violence that have destroyed families throughout our state. It’s time for all of us to step up and do our part to clean up our communities.”

Doris Dorsey New Castle County Police Department

The Delaware News Journal spoke to Duncan Dorsey, who said the killer smiled before opening fire.

“When I saw the shotgun, it destroyed me,” said Dorsey, who had picked up a chair to try and protect his family. “Then when he shot it, I was ‘Oh my God. No. This can’t be.’ It’s a nightmare.”

Anyone with information about the killer is asked to call 302-395-8110, 302-573-2800, or 800-TIP-3333.