Three people in the home at the time of the fatal shooting managed to escape without injury

Girl, 11, and Dad Were Killed by Neighbor in Dispute that Began When His Now-Euthanized Dog Bit Mom

The dog at the heart of a dispute between neighbors that turned deadly in Florida has been euthanized, PEOPLE confirms.

Roxy, the Italian Mastiff who was deemed dangerous by a judge in a July 1 declaration, was "humanely euthanized" on Wednesday — two days after the animal's owner, 82-year-old Ronald Delserro, is believed to have armed himself before entering the home of his neighbor, Guy Alexander Hansman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to police, Delserro killed the 55-year-old father inside the house's garage and shot the man's daughter, 11-year-old Harper, who died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

After a brief standoff with police that included exchanges of gunfire, Delserro was found dead inside the home. It is unclear if he died by suicide or from an officer's bullet.

Port St. Lucie Police allege the dispute began between the two neighbors back on March 4, when Roxy, who was on the loose, entered their backyard attacked Hansman's wife and the family's dog, Rucca.

"Mrs. Hansman attempted to separate the dogs by sitting on Roxy and while doing so she was bit several times," reads a statement from police. "Rucca also was bit and had multiple puncture wounds to the neck and legs. Both Mrs. Hansman and Rucca sought medical attention."

On March 5, local animal control officers initiated a dangerous dog investigation into Roxy, and quarantined the dog inside the home for 10 days.

The Hansmans, according to the statement, reported their neighbors for violating the quarantine, and Roxy was removed from the home.

On March 17, Roxy was returned to the Delserros, who were told the dog had to be supervised at all times. But the statement says Roxy was spotted outside, unleashed and on her own, several times. The Hansmans videotaped some of those violations and provided the footage to investigators.

Both Mrs. Hansman and her daughter, Harper, testified June 24 at a hearing held to consider Roxy's status, and spoke about the March 4 attack.

On July 1, animal control went to Delserro's home, and presented him and his wife "with the final declaration letter," deeming Roxy a danger. "Mrs Delserro signed the documents acknowledging receipt, however Mr. Delserro refused to sign any documents," the statement explains.

On Monday afternoon, authorities responded to a 911 call of a shooting at the Hansman home.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The caller, who police identified as Harper, told dispatchers there was "someone shooting in our house. I think my parents are dead. I think my family is dead."

Harper was fatally shot herself after placing the call. Three other people in the home managed to escape without injury.

"On July 7, 2020, at around 12:39 pm, Mrs. Delserro (owner of Roxy) contacted the Animal Control Office and stated she wished to surrender her dog Roxy as she was leaving town," the statement continues. "Mrs. Delserro met with the animal control administrator and signed the Owner Turn In form. As the owner with rights to the dog, she gave consent for Roxy to be euthanized. This would officially conclude the ongoing dangerous dog investigation."

Roxy was cremated, according to the statement.