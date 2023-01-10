Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'

Marquez Griffin, 25, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 10, 2023 02:11 PM
1-year-old Averi Jones. Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation . https://wreg.com/news/mid-south/1-year-old-9-year-old-killed-in-coahoma-county-shooting/amp/. Credit: WREG
Averi Jones. Photo: WREG

Two children were killed after an apparent hostage situation at an apartment complex in Mississippi turned deadly on Monday, authorities said.

Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after a police standoff in Jonestown, during which he allegedly shot two children dead, identified as a 1-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, and held a third child at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy who lives in the area responded to the scene around 2 a.m. after hearing a call about a child who had been shot, authorities said.

There, police said they learned that a man had allegedly been holding a child at gunpoint.

At some point, police were able to convince the suspect to drop his weapon. They got the child to safety before the suspect was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

It was only after Griffin was arrested that deputies discovered two children suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home, according to police.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital, where the child later died, authorities said.

Police have not specified the relationship between the children or released their names.

Meanwhile, a family member identified the 1-year-old girl who died in the hospital as Averi Jones, according to WREG.

"I just want everyone to know that Averi Baby was a sweet baby. She didn't deserve this," the girl's grandmother, Melrose Haile, reportedly said. "Her mom told me she was asleep and he put a pillow over her head and shot her in her head."

She also said Griffin is a "friend" of Averi's mother, and expressed shock at his alleged involvement in the incident.

"She told me they were friends and how could a friend do this to you?" Haile told the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Griffin had recently moved back to the area from Arlington, Texas, according to the sheriff's office, which has yet to reveal a possible motive for the violence.

He is being held at the Coahoma County Adult Detention Center on charges of murder and aggravated assault, officials said.

It is not immediately clear if Griffin has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Related Articles
cindy clouse
Mich. Woman May Have Been Packing to Leave Boyfriend Before He Killed Her, 2 Children in Murder-Suicide
Kaylee Goncalves
'She Had No Idea': Sister of Idaho Victim Reacts to Claim that Suspect's Phone Pinged Near House 12 Times
Kyla O'Neal and Donte Raphael McCray, Minnesota Man Charged in Shooting Death of Pregnant Woman in Amazon Center Parking Lot
Newborn 'Fighting for His Life' After Pregnant Mom Is Allegedly Killed by Amazon Worker in Parking Lot
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070109731591&sk=photos. Wendy Duan/Facebook
Texas 'Teacher of the Year' Is Found Slain in Backyard, Police Suspect Domestic Violence
Justin Gilstrap
Georgia Boy, 11, Recovering After Being Attacked by 3 Pit Bulls: 'He Didn't Ask for This'
Ana Walshe missing woman
Husband of Missing Mass. Mom of 3 Arrested for Misleading Police, Bloody Knife Allegedly Found in Basement
Abby Zwener, Newport News school shooting victim
Girl Recounts School Lockdown After 6-Year-Old Student Allegedly Shot Va. Teacher: 'I Just Hid Under My Desk'
nypd
NYPD Officer Suspended After Viral Video Appears to Show Him Repeatedly Punching Teen Girl
Amber Wymer mugshot
W. Va. Woman Charged with Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend's Daughter to Death
Athalia Crayton
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide 
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Alabama Man Shoots, Kills Wife Before Being Shot By Another Family Member: Police
Roosevelt Intermediate School in Westfield, N.J.
N.J. Middle-School Teacher Is Charged After Overdosing on Fentanyl in Front of His Students: Police
Tulsa Police Car
Okla. Girl, 12, Fatally Stabs 9-Year-Old Brother as Parent Slept Upstairs, Police Say
5 Found Dead in North Carolina Home From Murder-Suicide
3 Children Among 5 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at North Carolina Home After Cries for Help
Nathaniel David Corser mugshot. Credit: Colorado Springs Police Department.
Colo. Man Receives Record 20-Year Prison Sentence for Teen's Fentanyl Death: 'Lives Are at Stake'
Wells Fargo bank entrance, Midtown, Manhattan. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Wells Fargo Fires Top Exec After He Allegedly Urinated on Elderly Woman During Flight to India