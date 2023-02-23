Fla. Shooting Victims Identified as Girl Who Was 'the Next Gabby Douglas' and Woman Out for a Drive

A little girl who was an "amazing gymnast" and a 38-year-old woman have been identified as two of the three victims fatally shot within just hours of one another in Orlando, Florida.

T'Yonna Major, 9, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon shortly after a gunman first opened fire on a news crew around 4:00 p.m.

Dylan Lyons, 24, a Spectrum 13 News reporter who was previously identified as one of those killed, was sitting in a car with his colleague, Jesse Walden, 29, a video journalist, on Hialeah Street in Pine Hills when they were shot.

Lyons and Walden were on the scene reporting on an earlier murder of a woman.

On Thursday, Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a release shared with PEOPLE that the woman first shot and killed was 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin. Augustin, who was initially identified in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After shooting the two journalists, the gunman walked to a home on Harrington Street, about a block away and shot T'Yonna and her mother, killing T'Yonna and leaving her mother critically injured.

The alleged gunman, who police have identified as Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is in custody.

A witness who was with Augustin when she died told authorities in a report shared with PEOPLE that at around 10:30 a.m. he had picked up Augustin. They "were driving around smoking cannabis" in his white Hyundai around 11:00 a.m. when he saw his cousin Keith walking nearby, according to authorities. The witness said Keith "seemed down" so he offered for Keith to get in the car and he got into the rear passenger seat, according to the report.

Thirty seconds later, the witness said he heard a "bang" and saw Nathacha with blood on her face. He immediately called 911 and Keith allegedly fled on foot.

The witness alleges Keith did not know Nathacha and he didn't hear any dispute between them before Keith allegedly opened fire.

T'yonna's father, Tokiyo Major, described the "unthinkable" incident in a heartbreaking GoFundMe to help cover memorial costs as well as therapy for their family.

"Our home was invaded by an armed gunman, who gunned down my 9 yr old daughter and shot my wife," he wrote. "Senseless violence has taken the life of my little girl, T'Yonna Major."

He remembered his child as "a light to everyone that knew her. She was everything to us."

Tokiyo also said his daughter was very intelligent and a skilled gymnast who could have competed in the Olympics one day.

"She was a great student at the top of her 3rd grade class and reading at a 5th grade level. She was outgoing as well as an amazing gymnast. As her teachers would say 'The next Gabby Douglas.'"

He concluded and said they are also thinking of the other victims' families as he thanked the community for their support.

T'Yonna's aunt, Phyllis Turner told NBC News that the child was "the apple of her parents' eye, she was just a true joy to them." She recalled that T'Yonna's gymnastics coach wanted to "really take her under her wing" and thought T'Yonna could have "had the ability not only to excel and go to the Olympics" and compete in college.

"She just believed in excelling in everything she did," said Phyllis, who added that T'Yonna was a "funny little girl" who "brought so much joy and laughter to everybody."

T'Yonna, a student at Pine Hills Elementary School, was a "kind and beautiful young girl with an infectious smile. She will be missed dearly," said principal Latonya Smothers, per NBC News.

"I know I speak for our entire Pine Hills community when I express the grief that we feel at the loss of one of our own," she added.

Though authorities did not reveal the name of T'Yonna's mother, Phyllis told the outlet that her name is Brandi Major. She was shot in the arm and was treated in a local hospital before she went home on Wednesday.

Video journalist Walden, who did not want to remain anonymous, spoke with police on Wednesday evening. He is still in critical condition, the OCSO said in its release.

Spectrum News Reporter Asher Wildman said that Walden "has had surgery and is okay!"

"To everyone who has reached out to myself and @MyNews13, THANK YOU!" he tweeted on Thursday. "Today has not been an easy one. The good news is that photographer Jesse Walden has had surgery and is OK! My colleagues and I are still grieving, still working, and still trying to cope with what's happened."

Authorities don't know why Moses entered the home or if he has any connection to the mother and daughter or the other victims who were shot, OCSO Sheriff John Mina said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

The sheriff confirmed that all of the shootings are connected and alleged Moses is solely responsible. He has formally been charged in the shooting from Wednesday morning and is expected to be charged in the second shooting as well.

Moses was allegedly in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest, which Mina said will likely connect him to shootings.

The sheriff added that the suspect has a "lengthy criminal history to include gun charges, aggravated assault, burglary, and grand theft charges."

It is not clear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.