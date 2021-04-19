Jaslyn Adams was nicknamed "Pinky" by her relatives

7-Year-Old Girl Killed, Father Shot While Sitting at McDonald's Drive-Thru in Chicago

The scene of the shooting

Authorities in Chicago are investigating a shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru that killed a 7-year-old girl and left her father severely injured.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the city's Homan Square neighborhood, claiming the life of Jaslyn Adams.

WGN-TV in Chicago reports the little girl was known as "Pinky" to relatives.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Jaslyn clinging to life. She was placed in a patrol car and rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Jaslyn's father, Janate Adams, also sustained gunshot wounds in the shooting. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say he will likely recover from the shooting.

Relatives told WGN-TV that Jaslyn and her father would often go to McDonald's on father-daughter outings.

Jaslyn, who was a student at Cameron Elementary School, loved to dance and made Tik Tok videos of her moves and routines.