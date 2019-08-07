Girl, 5, Missing After Mom’s Murder Is Also Believed Dead, as Suspect Is Arrested

Image zoom Sumter Police Department

Police in South Carolina are shifting their efforts from finding a missing 5-year-old girl to locating her body, PEOPLE confirms.

On Monday, Sumter police announced 5-year-old Nevaeh Lashy Adams was missing after her mother, Sharee Bradley, 29, was found dead by her family inside her apartment. Authorities took Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28 into custody after he was allegedly seen fleeing the home.

On Monday night, Johnson allegedly revealed to investigators that “he killed Bradley, with whom he was acquainted, and her daughter,” according to a police press release obtained by PEOPLE. He has been charged with murder.

Johnson, who is described by police as a “transient,” also allegedly gave investigators information as to where he left Nevaeh’s body.

Johnson allegedly told police he threw Navaeh’s body into a dumpster, WACH reports. Police have searched nine different trucks and around 230 tonnes of trash in two different landfills.

“Finding this little girl is first and foremost and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen,” Chief Russell Roark said in the press release. “Our prayers are with the family and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal.”

Bradley had been dead for hours before she was found. Police believe Nevaeh was killed at the same time as her mother.

Johnson has a criminal record in other states and is the suspect in a Missouri homicide. It is unclear whether Johnson has an attorney. He has not entered a plea as of Wednesday.