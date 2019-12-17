Girl, 16, Kidnapped by 4 Men While Walking in N.Y.C. With Her Mother -- and it Was Caught on Camera

Image zoom NYPD Crime Stoppers

The New York City Police Department has released disturbing surveillance footage they say shows a 16-year-old girl being kidnapped right off the street — all while her mother tries to fend off the kidnappers.

The search is on for Karol Sanchez, who was taken by two men Monday night from Eagle Avenue in the Bronx section of the city.

Grainy surveillance video obtained by WABC shows the abduction, which unfolded within seconds on the street.

The kidnapping happened as the mother and daughter were walking on the sidewalk.

Sanchez’s mother can be seen in the footage fighting with at least one man, who forcefully shoves her backwards at one point.

The teen was forced into a beige four-door sedan with two other men inside, according to sources.

The car drove off, and was last seen heading east on East 156th Street.

Police do not believe Sanchez knows the four men behind her abduction.

Sanchez stands 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 lbs. She has short black hair and brown eyes.

At the time she was kidnapped, she was wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The suspects are described as males, in their 20s, with dark complexions.

All were wearing dark clothing at the time of the crime.

Anyone who may have any information concerning Sanchez’s whereabouts is urged to called NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-TIPS (8477). Spanish speaking individuals should call (888) 57-PISTA (or 74782).

Tips can also be left at the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a message to the @NYPDTips Twitter account.