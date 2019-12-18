Girl, 16, Staged Terrifying Kidnapping Caught on Surveillance Footage: Police Sources

Image zoom Karol Sanchez NYPD Crime Stoppers

The kidnapping of 16-year-old Karol Sanchez has taken an unexpected turn as sources tell PEOPLE the young girl may have staged the abduction.

One source tells PEOPLE it’s “looking like she staged” the incident and that Sanchez may have been upset about an upcoming move to South America.

A second source reveals police are investigating “the possibility” that the abduction was staged.

Sanchez reportedly made the shocking confession to police when questioned by officers from the 40th Precinct, according to CBS New York and The New York Times, after being found safe and unharmed at a Bronx park in New York City on Tuesday.

Sanchez allegedly devised the hoax because of a difficult relationship with her mother, a police official told The New York Times.

CBS New York reported that Sanchez was “unhappy” and was trying to get away from “overprotective” mother.

At this time, an investigation into the incident remains ongoing and it is not clear if Sanchez will face charges.

The New York Police Department would not confirm if the department believes the kidnapping was stagged but said the investigation is continuing.

Sanchez’s story captivated the city and prompted an Amber Alert after the NYPD released harrowing surveillance footage, showing the young girl appearing to be kidnapped right off the street — all while her mother tries to fend off the abductors.

She’s alive! Karol Sanchez was just dropped at a park near where she was kidnapped last night, then the 16 yr old walked up street where police were posted. She was reunited w her family. No details on what happened, she appears to be ok, emotional reunion! @abc7ny #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/NusfkJlFV2 — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) December 17, 2019

The alleged kidnapping unfolded within seconds and happened as Sanchez and her mother were walking on the sidewalk of a Bronx street.

Sanchez’s mother can be seen in the footage fighting with at least one man, who forcefully shoves her backward at one point.

Witnesses told CBS New York that Sanchez’s mother was visibly distressed following the incident.

“She was just screaming ‘My daughter, my daughter, my God someone please help me.’ She was screaming hysterically. And I was looking, wondering what was going on. She was just screaming in the street,” the witness explained.

Tuesday afternoon, just after news broke that Sanchez had been found, journalist Kimberly Richardson tweeted a video clip of the teen’s “emotional reunion” with her mother.

Police are actively looking for four male accomplices, CBS New York reported.