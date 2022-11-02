Girl, 16, Called 911 to Report McDonald's Armed Robbery — and Her Mother Was Dispatcher: 'Mama, Help!'

Tenia Hill was working at a New Orleans McDonalds on October 17 when an armed woman burst into the restaurant and ordered all the employees into the freezer.

Frightened, the 16-year-old Hill pulled out her phone and dialed 911. When the call connected, she heard a familiar voice on the other end: that of her mother, Teri Clark, who was at her job as a dispatcher that night.

"Mama, help! Please hurry up," Hill said on a 911 call recording obtained by WDSU-TV. "She's got a gun."

"We are going to hurry," Clark calmly responded. "Give me a description."

Clark has worked at the Orleans Parish Communication District for 24 years. As an assistant operations manager, she had opted to work late to help answer emergency calls.

Clark remained outwardly calm during the phone call — but on the inside, she says she was extremely nervous about her daughter's safety.

"What broke me down was when my child said, 'We're in the freezer,'" Clark told WDSU. "And I said, 'The freezer? While I was taking the call, tears [were] coming down my face, but I am still trying to do my job."

Clark contacted the New Orleans Police Department, who responded to the scene and rescued the employees.

Tenia Hill says the robbery was one of the scariest moments of her life.

"I was really scared because I would never imagine at my first job I would be getting robbed, let alone having a gun pointed at me," she told WDSU-TV. "I didn't want my mom to have to bury her youngest child. I could have lost my life, but she saved my life."

Tyrell Morris, the executive director of the communication district, issued a statement to CNN to commend Clark's professionalism during a stressful and emotional situation.

"Teri Clark is a shining example of what our 911 heroes in New Orleans and across the nation do every day," Morris said. "We answer each and every call with passion, purpose and professionalism, even when it is our own family."