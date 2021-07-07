Mohammad Anwar, 66, died in March after he was thrown from his car as he tried to stop two teenage girls from stealing it

Girl, 14, Sentenced to Juvenile Detention for the Murder of an Uber Eats Driver

A second teen has been sentenced for the murder of Uber Eats food delivery driver Mohammad Anwar, 66, who died during an attempted carjacking.

The teenage girl was 13 at the time she and her friend jumped into Anwar's Honda Accord in Washington, D.C. and drove off as he desperately clung to the side of the car. The girls crashed the car and the grandfather was mortally injured.

The teen, who the court has requested not be named due to her age, was sentenced in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday.

Now 14, she is to remain in the custody of the city's juvenile detention agency until the rehabilitation program deems her reformed or until she turns 21, The Washington Post reported.

"I never meant to do it," the 14-year-old said in court on Tuesday, adding, "I will change," per The Post. Her sentence comes after she pled guilty to second-degree murder on June 3.

The 14-year-old received the same sentence to the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services as her 15-year-old friend. The older teen girl pleaded guilty to felony murder in May and had the rest of her charges dismissed, The Post reported at the time. She received her sentence on June 4.

During her sentencing, the 15-year-old told Anwar's family, "No matter how much stuff I've been through, I would never intentionally murder someone," according to the outlet.

Anwar, of Springfield, Va., leaves behind his wife and two adult children in the U.S., and an adult son and four grandchildren in Pakistan, according to his family, NBC Washington reported.

His daughter spoke during the 15-year-old girl's sentencing last month and expressed her grief.

"I cannot move past that sidewalk on N Street on March 23rd, where he lay broken, while one of you was only concerned about your phone," she said, Washington's Top News reported. "You broke most of the bones in his body. No amount of years you spend in any facility can ever make you go through even one percent of that pain."

She added, "I can never, and will never, forgive you for the pain you caused him."

The delivery driver "was a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family," according to a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral costs and to support the mourning family.

"He was simply at work yesterday evening, providing for his family, when his life was tragically taken in an appalling act of violence."

Teen sentenced to detention after killing uber eats driver Uber Eats driver's vehicle after alleged carjacking | Credit: gma

During the March 23 attack, Anwar struggled with the girls as they tried to overtake the car, a witness told NBC Washington.

Shocking video taken by a witness, shows Anwar yelling, "They're thieves! This is my car!" as the girls jumped in the car, before driving off and crashing the vehicle.

Anwar was thrown from the car, which flipped on its side.

That same day, the girls were arrested and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking (taser), police shared.

On March 24, the girls made their first appearance in D.C. Superior Court via video and initially pleaded "not involved," which means not guilty in juvenile court, the Post reported.

Per Washington's Top News, the teen girls were represented by Ed Shacklee of the Public Defender's Office.