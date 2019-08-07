Girl, 13, With Special Needs Dies in Hot Car, and S.C. Teacher Among 2 Charged With Murder

Image zoom Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

A man and woman have been charged with murder after a 13-year-old girl with special needs died after being locked in a hot car.

On Monday evening, Colleton County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a child left inside a car on Low Country Highway and not breathing, the sheriff’s office announced in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Upon arrival, authorities found the girl had been pulled out of the vehicle by her family. She was lying on the ground dead.

The following day, Rita Pangalangan, 49, and Larry King, 41, were taken into custody and charged with murder. Both Pangalangan and King were at the scene Monday, according to the press release.

Police did not explain why they charged the pair with murder. Police also didn’t explain the suspects’ connection to each other.

Pangalangan works in early childhood education for the Colleton County School District, WYFF, WPDE and WGHP report. She has been placed on paid leave.

School officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Pangalangan and King were denied bond. They have not entered pleas and attorney information for them was not immediately clear.

The girl’s identity has not been released, pending an autopsy.