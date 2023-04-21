Conn. Girl, 12, Dead After Being Shot in the Head During Drive-by Shooting: 'Very Tragic'

Police believe the girl was an unintended target in the shooting, which injured three others

By
Published on April 21, 2023 12:02 PM
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Generic police lights and yellow police tape at crime scene. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 12-year-old girl is dead after she was the unintended target in a drive-by shooting in Hartford, Conn., on Thursday night.

Secret Pierce died at 7 a.m. local time on Friday morning after being listed in critical and unstable condition, the Hartford Police Department said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Pierce was sitting in a parked car and was shot in the head and abdomen during the incident in which three other men were injured, police said.

The men were walking alongside a street when a moving car fired on them, seriously injuring an 18-year-old in the group, according to authorities.

The two other males, ages 16 and 23, took a private vehicle to nearby St. Francis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, NBC Connecticut reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We believe that was probably the intended target along with the other two males," Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert told the station. "We don't believe the 12-year-old had anything to do with this at this point in the investigation — very tragic, very unfortunate, sickening."

Detectives are now scanning surveillance videos of the area in hopes of learning more about the suspect's car, which fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Related Articles
Austin Bergstrom International Airport
American Airlines Employee Killed After Service Vehicle Strikes Jet Bridge at Austin Airport 
Klint Ludwig and Andrew Lester for main: https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2023/04/20/klint-ludwig-ralph-yarl-andrew-lester-kansas-city-shooting-cnntm-vpx.cnn Lester shot teen Ralph Yarl, and Ludwig is the grandson of Lester.
Grandson of Man Who Shot Ralph Yarl Says He Was into 'Racist' Conspiracy Theories: 'QAnon-Level'
Air Canada Plane on the tarmac at Toronto's Pearson International Airport
Toronto Airport Gold Heist: $15M of 'High Value' Items Believed Stolen by Crooks
6 yo and Parents Shot in N.C. After Girl's Basketball Rolls into Neighbor's Yard
Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Girl, 6, and Her Parents After Basketball Rolled into Yard
payton-washington, heather roth
Cheerleader Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car Says Critically Wounded Friend is 'Super Strong'
Kaylin Gillis
Dad of 20-Year-Old Fatally Shot After Car Turned Into Wrong Driveway Wants Shooter to 'Die in Jail'
Charles Vallow
Detective Describes Lori Vallow Daybell's Reaction to Husband's Killing: 'Unemotional' and 'Nonchalant'
ralph yarl
Ralph Yarl GoFundMe Surpasses $3.3 Million in Just 3 Days: 'He Has a Long Road Ahead'
6 yo and Parents Shot in N.C. After Girl's Basketball Rolls into Neighbor's Yard
6-Year-Old Girl and Her Parents Shot After a Basketball Rolls into Their Neighbor's Yard
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10210354677937682&set=a.1496650870614 Patti DeRaps Eger
Man Arrested After Shooting Spree in Maine Confesses to Killing His Parents and Their Friends
Kaylin Gillis
Man Who Shot Kaylin Gillis After Car Pulled into His Driveway Has 'Not Shown Any Remorse': Police
Image: The end point of Linking Arms for Change in Nashville on Union Street and onto Legislative Plaza in front of the Tennessee State Capitol. Linking Arms for Change: Organized by Voices for a Safer Tennessee, yesterday in Nashville over 9,000 people of all ages linked arms from 5:15pm to 5:45pm for 3 miles from Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to the Tennessee State Capitol asking for common sense gun safety laws following The Covenant School shooting on March 27, 2023 where 6 were killed, including 3 nine year old 3rd grade students. Nashville, TN. April 18, 2023. Linking Arms for Change in Nashville, Tennesse State Capitol, Nashville, TN, USA - 18 Apr 2023
Following Nashville School Shooting, Advocates Form 'Human Chain' Calling for Gun Violence Prevention
Sheriff Kevin Clardy
Okla. Sheriff and County Officials Caught on Recording Discussing Lynching Black People and Killing Journalists
Kerisha Johnson
9-Months-Pregnant Woman Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Friends from Party in Case of Mistaken Identity
Anthony Duran
Boy, 10, Dies After Getting into Fight with Another Kid at Calif. Trampoline Park
Laura Sanchez, Frankie Gonzalez
Justice for Baby Frankie: Mom Who Placed Infant in Dumpster, Then Reported Him Missing Will Plead Guilty