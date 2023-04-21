Conn. Girl, 12, Dead After Being Shot in the Head During Drive-by Shooting: 'Very Tragic'

A 12-year-old girl is dead after she was the unintended target in a drive-by shooting in Hartford, Conn., on Thursday night.

Secret Pierce died at 7 a.m. local time on Friday morning after being listed in critical and unstable condition, the Hartford Police Department said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Pierce was sitting in a parked car and was shot in the head and abdomen during the incident in which three other men were injured, police said.

The men were walking alongside a street when a moving car fired on them, seriously injuring an 18-year-old in the group, according to authorities.

The two other males, ages 16 and 23, took a private vehicle to nearby St. Francis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, NBC Connecticut reported.

"We believe that was probably the intended target along with the other two males," Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert told the station. "We don't believe the 12-year-old had anything to do with this at this point in the investigation — very tragic, very unfortunate, sickening."

Detectives are now scanning surveillance videos of the area in hopes of learning more about the suspect's car, which fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).