The May 30 tragedy took place outside an Orlando, Fla., apartment building

Girl, 10, Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman Who Was Fighting with Her Mom

Authorities in Florida have arrested a 10-year-old girl on accusations she fatally shot a 41-year-old woman who was arguing with her mother in Orlando.

State Attorney Monique Worrell has not yet filed any criminal charges against the girl, who allegedly used her mother's gun to carry out the May 30 killing.

"This is one of the most tragic cases I have seen in my 22-year career," said Worrell in a statement.

The girl's mother, 31-year-old Lakrisha Isaac, is also in police custody, having been charged with manslaughter-culpable negligence, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aggravated assault with a firearm, online records show.

Isaac has not entered pleas to the charges.

"Our office has started the process of reviewing this case and will consider all of the facts, including the age of the child, and all of the surrounding circumstances, when making a charging decision," said Worrell. "We want to be clear in stating that no charging decision has been made by our office."

Worrell said "we anticipate that whatever charges we eventually file, if any, will ensure she receives the interventions necessary to address her behavior, help her change and grow, and ensure the public's safety going forward."

The statement says the girl "is still a child. As such, we will not be discussing any identifying information regarding this child."

According to police, the girl was placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Prior to the fatal shooting, the two women — who were neighbors — had been arguing outside an apartment building, according to an arrest report.

Things allegedly turned physical when the girl's mother allegedly punched Rodgers, who started punching her back.

Rodger's boyfriend tried to break up the fight. At some point, he told police he saw the girl with the gun.

She fired one to two shots, hitting Rodgers in the head. She allegedly said afterward that the woman shouldn't have hit her mom.

Rodgers later died at Orlando Regional Medical Center.