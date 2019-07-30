Teen Girl Killed at Calif. Food Festival Stayed Behind with Relative Using Cane When She Was Shot

Keyla Salazar was enjoying ice cream with her family Sunday evening at the Gilroy Garlic Festival when the sound of gunfire caused panic and people started fleeing.

But rather than run, the 13-year-old stayed behind to keep pace with a relative using a cane — and left herself in the path of a fatal bullet that may have saved another, according to the girl’s aunt, Katiuska Pimentel Vargas, who spoke with the Associated Press.

The teen was among three people, including a 6-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man, killed by 19-year-old Santino William Legan, who police shot dead within a minute after Legan began firing an AK-47-type rifle randomly into the crowd around 5:40 p.m. at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy, California, police said.

Image zoom Keyla Salazar Go Fund Me

Twelve others were injured.

“Unfortunately, my niece Keyla was not able to make it and died at the scene,” her aunt wrote in a Facebook post. “I have no words to describe this pain I’m feeling, Keyla you are an angel and we will miss you with all of our hearts. You were too young to be taken from us.”

“We are all devastated and broken and need time to heal and process,” she wrote.

She told Buzzfeed News : “We just want Keyla to be remembered as someone that is beautiful.”

The teen would have turned 14 on August 4, and “really cared a lot about other people,” said her aunt. “She loved animals. She had big dreams and aspirations, and her life was cut short.”

“She was just, like, a really caring, friendly kid who really liked to help people,” she said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the San Jose girl’s family.

Image zoom Gilroy Garlic Festival attendees leave the grounds after a mass shooting on Sunday Noah Berger/AP/Shutterstock

The shooter, who is originally from Gilroy, cut through secure fencing to enter the gated festival grounds, which attendees otherwise entered by passing through security checks and being waved by metal-detecting wands, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said at a news conference.

Records revealed the gunman had purchased his weapon legally in Nevada on July 9, he said.

The search continued Tuesday for a possible second suspect observed by witnesses. Smithee said police do not know the motive for the shooting, but multiple outlets have reported Legan referenced a white supremacist book on his Instagram account just before the shooting began.

At a candlelight vigil on Monday night, Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco drew cheers when he said the community “cannot let the bastard that did this tear us down,” reports KRON.

Gilroy is a city of about 50,000 people located 20 miles south of San Jose that draws 100,000 to the annual food and music festival celebrating its claim as the “Garlic Capital of the World,” the Associated Press reports.