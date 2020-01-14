Gigi Hadid Is a Potential Juror for Harvey Weinstein’s New York Sexual Assault Trial

Gigi Hadid could be among the jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in New York.

The 24-year-old model was called to Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday, along with 120 other potential jurors, CNN reported, to serve in the trial for the disgraced film producer.

Hadid told the judge that she had previously met Weinstein, as well as potential witness Salma Hayek, but said, “I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts,” according to Buzzfeed News.

Hadid was one of 35 people remaining as potential jurors that were asked to fill out a questionnaire and return to court on Thursday, CNN reported.

Last week, Hadid revealed on her Instagram Story that she had been summoned for jury duty and was “excited” at the opportunity, according to a screengrab captured by Just Jared.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid, Harvey Weinstein Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

RELATED: Woman Alleges Harvey Weinstein Raped Her and ‘Threatened Her Life’ If She Told Anyone: Docs

“This week a dream came true,” Hadid reportedly wrote on January 5. “I’ve been summoned for jury duty, y’all.”

“I’d like to thank the state of New York,” she added. “My mom and @vesperw seemed concerned by my genuine excitement… I realize it will prob suck. Let me dream.”

Weinstein’s criminal trial opened last Monday in Manhattan, and after jury selection is completed could last two months. Though the former media mogul was accused by more than 80 women of sexual misconduct, he faces two counts of rape, one count of criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault, based on the accusations of only two women, according to The Washington Post.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Faces New Sex Assault Charges in California as New York Trial Begins

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

If convicted, Weinstein could be sentenced to life in prison. He has denied the allegations against him and previously plead not guilty to the New York charges.

As the New York trial opened, new sex crime charges were brought against Weinstein in California.

The new charges accuse Weinstein of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013, according to a news release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, PEOPLE previously reported.

Weinstein’s trial comes more than two years after two bombshell investigations were published in October 2017 — one from the New York Times and one from The New Yorker — in which dozens of women accused him of sexual assault.

Among those to speak out against Weinstein are Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston and Daryl Hannah.