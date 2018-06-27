A Dead Body Was Found in the Home of an NFL Star — and His Brother Is Accused of Manslaughter

Authorities investigating the discovery of a dead body at the New Jersey home of NFL star Janoris Jenkins have charged the athlete’s brother with aggravated manslaughter in the case, PEOPLE confirms.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced the charge against 34-year-old William Jenkins Jr. — the older brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, 29 — in a tweet Wednesday in connection with the death of Roosevelt Rene, a Jenkins family friend.

Authorities say the body of Rene, a hip-hop artist and producer who was living in Janoris’ home, was discovered Tuesday by a worker in the basement of the football player’s residence in Fair Lawn.

That same day, William was arrested and jailed some 300 miles away in Ontario County, New York, where he remains on an unrelated parole violation charge, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office confirms to PEOPLE.

An attorney who might speak for him was not immediately identified on Wednesday afternoon.

“Charges [are] merely accusations,” Bergen County prosecutors noted in their tweet. “Defendant presumed innocent.”

William Jenkins Jr. Ontario County Sheriff's Office

#BCPONJ & @FairLawnPD announce William H. JENKINS, Jr. of Fair Lawn, charged: Agg. Manslaughter for death of Roosevelt Rene. JENKINS in custody in Ontario Co., NY. Investigation ongoing, unable to release further info. Charges merely accusations. Defendant presumed innocent. — BCPONJ (@BCPONJ) June 27, 2018

At the time the body was discovered, Janoris was in Florida, reports the Fair Lawn Daily Voice.

He and the victim, known professionally as “Trypps Beatz,” have collaborated on musical recordings, according to the outlet.

Fair Lawn police first arrived at Janoris’ home to investigate after receiving a call about the body around 10:22 a.m. Tuesday, according to NJ.com.

Authorities were investigating Rene’s death as a possible strangulation or suffocation, according to police sources cited by NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

A rep for Janoris did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment Tuesday after the discovery of Rene’s body.

A Giants spokesman told PEOPLE prior to the announcement of the manslaughter charge against William, “We are aware of and monitoring the situation.”

Per law enforcement sources, police are investigating a possible strangulation/suffocation as the cause of death in the case of the body found at Giants CB Janoris Jenkins’ home. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 26, 2018

Janoris had been in Florida since the team completed their minicamp two weeks ago, according to ESPN.

The network reported that he was made aware of the discovery at his home but was advised by his lawyers to stay in Florida.

Janoris, who played in the 2017 Pro Bowl, signed a five-year contract with the Giants in March 2016.

He was drafted in 2012 in the second round by the St. Louis Rams, after a collegiate career playing for the University of North Alabama and the University of Florida.