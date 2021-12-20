Giants Legend Lawrence Taylor Arrested for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

In 2011, Taylor was ordered to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute

Lawrence Taylor has been arrested again.

The New York Giants legend, 62, has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender, according to documents obtained by Fox Sports, NBC and ESPN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

FoxSports640's Andy Slater, who was first to report the arrest on Friday, said Taylor is accused of failing to tell authorities that he changed his address, which is required of sex offenders.

Taylor's attorney, Arthur L. Aidala, said Saturday in a statement to PEOPLE that the arrest occurred after local police "suggested it would be best" if his client slept at a hotel as he works through a divorce.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Lawrence Taylor has been compliant with all of the rules and regulations regarding his legal status for the past decade," said Aidala, adding, "Mr. Taylor was constantly a resident of the marital home where he was registered, but on advice of local law enforcement he was sleeping outside the home. We are confident that this will be dismissed at the first court hearing."

In 2011, Taylor was ordered to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute. The former NFL star previously claimed that he believed the 16-year-old woman to be 19 following his 2010 arrest.