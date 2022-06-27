Teenage Brother of Fox News Analyst Gianno Caldwell Is Killed in Chicago Shooting

The younger brother of Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell was shot and killed in Chicago over the weekend.

Caldwell, 35, shared the news on his Instagram account on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Devastating news: Yesterday was legitimately the worst day of my existence," he wrote. "I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother Christian was murdered on the south side of Chicago yesterday morning."

"After all the things my family has been through never could I have imagined my baby brother's life would be stolen from him," Caldwell continued. "Please keep my family in your prayers."

According to ABC-7 in Chicago, police say that the shooting took place at 2:06 a.m. in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Caldwell's brother, Christian, was at the scene with a group of people when someone in a black sedan shot at them and sped off.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) told Fox News on Friday that multiple people were hit. Christian was hit in the torso and was pronounced dead a the scene. A 31-year-old male victim was rushed to the hospital in fair condition. A female victim, 25, was shot in the leg and remains in fair condition.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Caldwell spoke to Fox News about the shooting.

"What I'm looking for right now is details from the police to discover who it was that murdered my brother," Caldwell said. "My baby brother never had a chance."

Caldwell said that his brother was the youngest of nine children and that he loved sports and hanging out with friends. He had just turned 18.

"I never, ever, ever thought that my baby brother would ever be in this situation," Caldwell told Fox News. "We've never had anybody murdered in our family, and we've been through very, very tragic things. God has always shielded each and every one of us, so I can't understand how this happened. I'm trying to get the details to understand fully what's going on here."