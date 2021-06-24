Michael Cadogan allegedly enlisted a friend to help him dispose of Gianna Delgado's body, but the friend called police

'Fun-Spirited' N.C. College Student, 19, Was Allegedly Strangled by Ex During Argument

A North Carolina man is accused of strangling a woman to death and then trying to dispose of her body in a lake in Tennessee.

A statement from the High Point Police Department in North Carolina alleges that Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, killed 19-year-old Gianna Rose Delgado during an argument in their apartment Monday. The police statement refers to Delgado as Cadogan's girlfriend, but the victim's father, Ricardo Delgado, told WGHP the pair had broken up but still shared the lease to the apartment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the police statement, police "received information that Delgado," a High Point University student, "was assaulted at her residence," and "was believed to be deceased as a result of the assault."

Police visited the apartment, but found no sign of Delgado.

Meanwhile, Cadogan had allegedly called a female friend in Kingsport, Tenn., seeking help with disposing of both the body and Delgado's car.

Michael Louis Cadogan Michael Louis Cadogan | Credit: Carter County Sheriff’s Department

Cadogan allegedly told the friend he had killed Delgado, and was planning on dumping the remains and the car in Watauga Lake.

The statement says Cadogan's friend called the Kingsport Police Department, and was with investigators when she spoke to Cadogan by phone, allegedly agreeing to meet him and help dispose the body and the car.

The two allegedly agreed to meet at a marina in Carter County, Tenn.

Kingsport Police, working in concert with the Carter County Sheriff's Office, stopped Cadogan as he was allegedly driving towards the marina in Delgado's car.

The trunk was searched, and Delgado's body was found inside a large tote bag.

Cadogan has been charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death and tampering with a corpse.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

It is unclear when he will be extradited back to North Carolina.

It was also unclear whether he'd entered pleas to the charges or had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Nikendra King told WGHP that Delgado "was a very fun-spirited person," adding, "Her integrity was very strong she never lied about anything, and I hate that she's gone."

Her father told the station, "She's going to be missed by a lot of people, everyone that's crossed paths with her. She has left a little piece of herself in everyone's heart, and mine."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched, seeking donations for Delgado's funeral expenses.