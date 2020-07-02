Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused by multiple women of recruiting them when they were underage and grooming them for sex with Epstein and other powerful men.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Former Jeffrey Epstein Companion, Is Arrested by FBI

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former companion of Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday morning by the FBI in New Hampshire, according to multiple reports.

Maxwell, a British socialite and heiress, has been accused by multiple women of recruiting them when they were underage and grooming them for sex with Epstein and other powerful men.

Maxwell, who is Epstein’s former girlfriend, has long denied wrongdoing.

The charges against Maxwell weren’t immediately clear. Multiple outlets report she is scheduled to appear in court later on Thursday.

PEOPLE’s calls to the FBI’s New York office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan were not immediately returned.

PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach a representative for Maxwell.

Maxwell’s arrest comes almost exactly a year after Epstein was arrested on sex crimes charges. In August 2019, Epstein died by suicide while in jail.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.