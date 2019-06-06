German Nurse Who Killed At Least 85 Patients Gets Life in Prison

Image zoom Niels Högel Mohssen Assanimoghaddam - Pool/Getty

A German serial killer will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced Thursday for the murders of 85 people.

CNN reports that Niels Högel, 42, a former nurse believed to be Germany’s deadliest post-war serial killer, received his sentence inside the District Court of Oldenburg.

Sentencing Judge Sebastian Buehrmann called Högel’s crimes “incomprehensible,” according to CNN.

The Washington Post reports that Högel had previously confessed to killing 100 patients while working at two German hospitals between 2000 and 2005.

The victims ranged in age from 34 to 96, according to the paper.

Before being sentenced, Högel was acquitted of 15 murders; the cases were dropped due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

According to prosecutors, Högel would provide his victims with various non-prescribed drugs, causing them to overdose. Then, in an effort to impress his colleagues, he would try to resuscitate them.

CBS reports that Högel told investigators he was bored at work, and that a sense of euphoria enveloped him whenever he managed to bring a patient back to life. When he failed, he fell into a deep depression.

Authorities suspect he may have killed as many as 300 patients, according to The New York Times.

Several of his alleged victims’ bodies were cremated before they could be tested.

Högel has been imprisoned since 2008, when he was tried and convicted of homicide and attempted homicide. More convictions followed in 2015, according to reports.

On Wednesday, Högel asked that his victims’ families forgive his “horrible acts,” CNN reports.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for everything I did to you over the course of years,” he said during a pre-sentencing hearing.

Judge Buehrmann chastised Högel’s co-workers — some of whom suspected he was up to no good.

Buehrmann said Högel’s colleagues experienced a “collective amnesia.”